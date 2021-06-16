What's new

Windows 11

What do you think about Windows 11?

  • Excellent

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Very Bad

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I have not tested it

    Votes: 2 66.7%
  • Total voters
    3
Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
19,866
19
23,053
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Hello,

So finally the developer version of Windows 11 is released for the public. Did anyone use the Windows 11? How do you compare vs Windows 10? What are your thoughts about it?

I have installed Windows 11 in my Dell XPS 13 (9300) and it works like a charm. I think it is not right to compare well established Windows 10 so far but the beta version is working without any bugs. Did anyone manage to install Android apps in it? I think this is the feature that will soon be rolled out and not yet available but I am not sure myself
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

JackTheRipper
Windows 11 release date, news, and features
Replies
2
Views
244
Clutch
Clutch
Hamartia Antidote
RIP Windows 10? Windows 11 could be unveiled by Microsoft in a few weeks
2
Replies
22
Views
765
PakFactor
PakFactor
P
Russia school shooting reportedly leaves at least 9 dead
Replies
5
Views
280
UKBengali
U
NeonNinja
LNG tender default turns into boon for Pakistan
Replies
3
Views
269
Morpheus
Morpheus
خره مينه لګته وي
Private sector borrowing jumps by 70pc in 11MFY21
Replies
0
Views
118
خره مينه لګته وي
خره مينه لګته وي

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom