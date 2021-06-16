Hello,



So finally the developer version of Windows 11 is released for the public. Did anyone use the Windows 11? How do you compare vs Windows 10? What are your thoughts about it?



I have installed Windows 11 in my Dell XPS 13 (9300) and it works like a charm. I think it is not right to compare well established Windows 10 so far but the beta version is working without any bugs. Did anyone manage to install Android apps in it? I think this is the feature that will soon be rolled out and not yet available but I am not sure myself