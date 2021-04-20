What's new

Wind Power Plants

Pakistan Meteorological Department has conducted a detailed Wind Power Potential Survey of Coastal Areas of Pakistan and Ministry of Science and Technology has provided the required funding for this purpose. This study has enabled us to identify the potential areas where economically feasible wind farm can be established. One interesting aspect of this study is that contrary to the general impression, Sindh coastal areas have greater wind power potential than Balochistan coastal areas. Potential areas cover 9700 sq.km in Sindh. The gross wind power potential of this area is 43000 MW and keeping in view the area utilization constrains etc. the exploitable electric power generation potential of this area is estimated to be about 11000MW.

Feasibility study for the installation of 18 MW Model wind power project is prepared. Total cost of the project is estimated to be about Rs. 850 million and the pay back period would be 7-8 years. The levelised cost of power generation is estimated as Rs. 2.9/kwh.

Introduction:

The demand for energy has increased in tremendous proportions in the last few decades in Pakistan; the same is expected to increase further in the coming years. The primary sources of energy available in Pakistan are oil, natural gas, hydro and nuclear Power. At present oil accounts for approximately 45% of total commercial energy supply. The share of natural gas is 34% while that of hydel power remains roughly at 15%. The increase in cost of fossil fuel and the various environmental problems of large scale power generation have lead to increased appreciation of the potential of electricity generation from non-conventional sources. This has provided the planners and economists to find out other low cost energy resources.
Wind and Solar energies are the possible clean and low cost renewable resources available in the country. The potential, for the use of alternative technologies, has never been fully explored in Pakistan. Wind power provides opportunity to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuel and at the same time expands the power supply capacity to remote locations where grid expansion is not practical.
Recently conducted survey of Wind Power Potential along coastal areas of the country by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), indicates that a potential exists for harvesting wind energy using currently available technologies, especially along Sindh coast.

Gharo, one of the sites in Sindh where the wind data have been recorded and studied by PMD, has been selected for this feasibility study. The wind measurements at Gharo have been carried out during 24 months period. The annual mean wind speed is estimated to be 6.86m/s at 50 meter above ground level. The annual power density of area is 408.6 W/m2, which bring the site into good category of power potential, which means this area is suitable for large economically viable wind farm.

Using the measured wind data the annual gross energy production by an 18 MW wind farm consisting of thirty – 600 kW turbines will be 45 million kWh. Taking into account the wind turbine availability, net losses and wake effects in the wind farm the net annual energy production is estimated to 31 million kWh per year corresponding to a capacity factor of 28%.

The total investment will be Rs: 850 million and pay back period will be 7-8 years. The capital cost of wind power projects ranges Rs 4 to 5 crore per MW. This gives a levelised cost of wind energy generation in the range of Rs: 2.50 to 3.00 per kWh, taking into consideration the fiscal benefits extended by the government.

Performance
Generally wind farm located in area with good winds and having a typical value of capacity factor i.e. 25% at least are economically viable. A typical life of wind turbine is 20 to 25 years. Maintenance is required at 6 months interval.

The total investment for the proposed project is Rs: 850 million and pay back period 7-8 years. The capital cost of a typical wind power project ranges Rs 4 to5 crore per MW. This gives a levelised cost of wind energy generation in the range of Rs: 2.5 to 3.00 per kWh, taking into consideration the fiscal benefits extended by the government. Different economic aspects of the project are shown in table 4, 5 & 6.

Risks Associated with Investments in Wind Power

i. The returns from investments in this sector are very dependent on government policies, both in terms of the incentives given and the taxation structure imposed on businesses. Hence changes in either are a source of concern to the investors. For example, changes in the tax laws that make all companies liable to pay a minimum tax on their profits, may negatively affect the wind program because it reduces the benefit from the tax shelter that investments here could provide.
ii. The main “fuel” controlling generation in any year is the wind speed. This is beyond the investor’s control: there is always the risk that actual generation in any year could be below the expected level.
iii. Grid availability to evacuate the generated power is an essential requirement. Poor grid availability and reliability are again risks that have to be borne by the investors under the current situation.

Wind Potential Area of Sindh

Total Area of Sindh suitable for wind farms = 9749 km2
Average Capacity Factor of this area in Sindh = 25%
Wind power potential of 18MW Wind Farm on 1 km2 area when Capacity Factor is 25% =18x0.25=4.5 MW

Gross Potential of the area corresponding to 25%Capacity Factor=9749x 4.5=43871 MW
Exploitable Potential ( 25% of the area) ≈ 11000 MW


The Benefits of Wind Energy
Wind energy is an ideal renewable energy because:
1. it is a pollution-free, infinitely sustainable form of energy
2. it doesn’t require fuel
3. it doesn’t create greenhouse gasses it doesn’t produce toxic or radioactive waste.

Wind energy is quiet and does not present any significant hazard to birds or other wildlife.
When large arrays of wind turbines are installed on farmland, only about 2% of the land area is required for the wind turbines.
The rest is available for farming, livestock, and other uses.
Landowners often receive payment for the use of their land, which enhances their income and increases the value of the land.
Ownership of wind turbine generators by individuals and the community allows people to participate directly in the preservation of our environment.
Each megawatt-hour of electricity that is generated by wind energy helps to reduce 0.8 to 0.9 tones of greenhouse gas emissions that are produced by coal or diesel fuel generation each year.
 
According to a USAID report, Pakistan has the potential of producing 150,000 megawatts of wind energy, of which only the Sindh corridor can produce 40,000 megawatts.

Station Community Location Capacity (MW) Status
1)Jhimpir Wind Power Plant Jhimpir, Thatta District, Sindh 56.4 6 MW Operational since 2009; 50.4 MW added in March 2013. Pakistan's first wind power station[.

2)Jhimpir Wind Energy Project (FFCEL) Jhimpir, Sindh 49.6 Operational since Dec 2012 [154]
Foundation Wind Energy–I & II Pvt. Ltd Khutti Kun, Gharo, Sindh 100 Operational since Jan 2015

3)Three Gorges First Wind Farm Pakistan Ltd Jhimpir, Sindh 49.5 Operational since Dec 2014.

4)Sapphire Wind Power (Pvt) Limited Sindh 49.5 Operational since Nov 2015

5)Three Gorges Second Wind Farm Pakistan Ltd Jhimpir, Sindh 49.5 under construction, to be completed by Nov 2017

6)Three Gorges Third Wind Farm Pakistan Ltd Jhimpir, Sindh 49.5 under construction, to be completed by Nov 2017.

7)Dawood Power (Pvt) Limited Bhambore, Gharo, Sindh 50 Under construction wind energy project.

8)Bhambore Wind Project Gharo, Sindh 50 Under construction.

9)Yunus Energy Limited Jhimpir, Sindh 50 Operational since Oct 2016.[

10)Gharo Wind Power Plant Gharo, Sindh 50 Under construction.

11)Tenaga Generai Limited Khutti Kun, Mirpur Sakro, Thatta District, Sindh 49.5 Operational since Oct 2016.

12)Metro Wind Power Co Limited Jhimpir, Sindh 50 Operational since Oct 2016.

13)Gul Ahmed Wind Power Limited Jhimpir, Sindh 50 Operational since Oct 2016.


14)Master Wind Energy Limited Jhimpir, Sindh 49.5 Operational since Oct 2016.

15)Sachal Engineering Works (Pvt) Limited Jhimpir, Sindh 50 Under construction wind power project. COD expected in March 2017.

16)Wind Eagle (Pvt) Limited Jhimpir, Sindh 50 Under construction.

17)UEPL Wind Power Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Jhimpir 100 Under construction.

18)Hawa Energy Ltd Jhimpir 50 Under construction

19)Dewan Energy (Pvt) Ltd Jhimpir 50 Under construction

20)Tapal Wind Energy Ltd Jhimpir, Thatta, Sindh 30 Operational since Oct 2016.

21)Titan Energy Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd Jhimpir 50 Under construction

22)Hartford Alternate Energy Jhimpir 50 Under construction

23)Finerji (Pvt) Ltd Jhimpir 50 Under construction [

24)China Sunec Energy (Pvt) Ltd Jhimpir 50 Under construction

25)Tricon Boston Corporation Jhimpir 150 Under construction

26)Trident Energy (Pvt) Ltd Jhimpir 50 Under construction

27)Zephyr Power Ltd Bhambore 50 Under construction

28)HydroChina Dawood Power Ltd Bhambore 50 Operational since Oct 2016.[

29)Quaid-e-Azam Wind Park Southwest Punjab 1000 LOI issued to Denmark's Vestas with $2.2 billion investment. Largest wind power project in Pakistan.

30)Thatta Power Plant Sindh 150 Proposed, Iran-Pakistan wind power station[154]

31)AM Pak Energy Punjab 50 LOI issued

32)MBM ENGINEERING COMPANY KARACHI
 
52.8 MW wind power plant starts operations..

After successful completion of its seven-day reliability run test, the Master Wind Energy Limited (MWEL)'s 52.8MW wind power plant commenced commercial operations on October 13.

Located in the 'Wind Corridor' of Sindh, the wind farm consists of 33 state-of-the-art turbines. The project is part of the government's initiative to enhance power generation from clean and indigenous sources.

The MWEL's management has appreciated the joint efforts of Ministry of Power and Water, Alternative Energy Development Board, Sindh Department of Energy, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited and Central Power Purchasing Agency (Guarantee) Limited in making the project possible and hopes that such admirable initiatives will be continued in future.

The project has been financed with a 50:50 mix of local and foreign financing with the latter being secured solely through the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, a US government development financial institution.

Bank Al-Habib Limited, Meezan Bank Limited, Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited and the Bank of Punjab provided the local portion of financing, equally.

The project is sponsored by the Master Group - one of Pakistan's oldest and most dynamic business groups. The group is renowned for its 'Moltyfoam' mattress brand, but has diversified into a number of sectors including textile, automotive and engineering. The MWEL marks the group's first foray into the energy sector. The group is cognisant of Pakistan's immense energy needs as a growing economy and intends to continue to invest in projects in this sector, said Shahzad Malik, managing director Master Group of companies.


___
 
A lot of wind power plants under construction, at Gharo.
The Gharo plant is right next to the ocean.






100 Mw By Metro company, jhampir


 
Gul Ahmed Wind: Power Ltd commences commercial operations

KARACHI: Gul Ahmed Wind Power Limited (“Project”), a 50MW wind power generation plant, located in Jhimpir, Thatta, Sindh has commenced its commercial operations on October 18, 2016. The Project will now be dispatching electricity to Central Power Purchaser Agency (CPPA) as an Independent Power Producer. It aims at providing a sustainable tariff at a fixed price for a period of 20 years, by installing twenty state of the art, German-manufactured wind turbines of 2.5 MW each by Nordex.

The Projects management appreciates and is thankful for the joint efforts of Alternative Energy Development Board, Government of Sindh, Ministry of Water & Power, National Electric Power Regulation Authority, National Transmission &Despatch Company & Central Power Purchasing Authority for providing their continued support in allowing the project to reach this ground-breaking milestone.

The Project sponsors include Gul Ahmed Energy Limited, one of Pakistan’s paramount business groups, the InfraCo Asia Indus Wind Pte. Ltd out of Singapore and International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

The Company’s CEO, Iqbal Alimohamed, commented that this is the first of many wind projects of the group to tackle the electricity shortage. He further added that this is a remarkable effort by the private sector to come forth to face the challenges currently being encountered by the country and applauds the initiative to enhance power generation through clean and renewable sources.
 
ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP): As many as 35 wind power projects having a cumulative capacity of 1749.2 MW are at different stages of development which will be operationalized by 2018.

Official sources in Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) told APP that some 12 wind projects of 587.2 MW had already been supplying electricity to the national grid system.

They said these projects included 50 MW FFC Energy Limited, 56.4 MW Zorlu Emerji Pakistan, 49.5 MW Three Gorges First Wind Farm Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd, 50 MW Foundation WInd Energy-II Ltd, 50 MW

Foundation Wind Energy II Ltd, 52.8 MW Sapphire Wind Power Company Ltd, 50 MW Yunus Energy Ltd, 50 MW Metro Power Company Ltd, 49.5 MW Tapal Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd, 30 MW Tenga Generasi Ltd, 50 MW Master Wind Energy Ltd and 49.5 MW Gul Wind Energy Ltd.

The sources said five projects having 298 MW capacity had also achieved financial close and were under construction.

Giving the details of the projects, they said 49.5 MW Hydro China Dawood Power Pvt Ltd (Thatta) would be ready by November 2016, 49.5 MW Sachal Energy Development Pvt Ltd in May 2017, 99 MW United Energy Ltd in September and 50 MW each Jhampir Wind Power Ltd and Hawa Energy Ltd by February 2018.

They said some 18 wind projects of 864 MW were at different stages of development and expected to be completed by 2018.

These projects included 50 MW each Three Gorge Second Wind Farm Pvt. Ltd, FFC Energy Limited, Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Pvt. Limited, Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Pvt.

Limited,Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Pvt. Limited, Western Energy Pvt. Limited, Hartford Alternative Energy Pvt. Limited, Zephyr Power (Pvt.) Ltd, Shaheen Foundation, Trans Atlantic Energy Pvt. Ltd.,Norinco International Thatta Power Pvt. Ltd., Act 2 Wind Ltd., Artistic Wind Power Pvt. Ltd., Harvey Wind Power Project ,

Zulikha Energy Ltd, Gul Ahmed Electric Ltd., Din Energy Ltd. and 14 MW Burj Wind Energy Pvt. Limited.
 
Jhimpir (Urdu: جھم پیر ‎)is a village in Thatta District, Sindh, Pakistan.

It is situated 114 km away from Karachi. It is the site of Pakistan's first wind power project. It is the only place in Pakistan where dolomite is found.



Jhimpir has a railway station and train service is available for Karachi and upcountry from here. Jhimpir geographical coordinates are 25° 1'0"North,68°1'0"East.



The Jhimpir Wind Power Plant is a wind farm located at Jhimpir in Thatta District of Sindh province in Pakistan, 120 kilometres North-East of Karachi.

The project has been developed by Zorlu Energy Pakistan, a subsidiary of the Turkish firm Zorlu Enerji. The total cost of project is $143 million.


_
 
