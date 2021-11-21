What's new

Wind Power Plants Updates

Artistic Wind power Plant achieved an exciting milestone!

50 MW Artistic Wind Power Plant is now connected to National Grid successfully and will be soon fully operational, bringing the total renewable energy that we provide to the national grid to 100 MW.
This means we have avoided 19,650 kg carbon dioxide equivalent of GHGs from being released into environment.



