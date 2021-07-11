Wimbledon 2021 men's final: Novak Djokovic outlasts Matteo Berrettini to win record-tying 20th Grand Slam Djokovic captured his sixth Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic continues to close in on history. The World No. 1 claimed a men's record-tying 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday when he defeated Matteo Berrettini in four sets, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon.It is his 20th career Grand Slam title and with it, Djokovic is now tied with his 'Big Three' rivals -- Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal -- on the all-time men's Grand Slam record. The 2021 Wimbledon title is his third consecutive title at the All England Club and sixth overall.He also owns a 21-match win streak at Wimbledon.Novak Djokovic continues to close in on history. The World No. 1 claimed a men's record-tying 20th Grand Slam title on Sunday when he defeated Matteo Berrettini in four sets, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon.It is his 20th career Grand Slam title and with it, Djokovic is now tied with his 'Big Three' rivals -- Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal -- on the all-time men's Grand Slam record. The 2021 Wimbledon title is his third consecutive title at the All England Club and sixth overall.He also owns a 21-match win streak at Wimbledon.