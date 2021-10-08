William Shatner aka Captain Kirk to be part of next Blue Origin space crew

INS_Vikramaditya
Blue Origin's next crewed space mission will see a "Star Trek" captain explore the strange new world of space for real.
On Oct. 12, the company's second crewed flight on its New Shepard spacecraft after flying founder Jeff Bezos in July will include starring passenger William Shatner, an actor best known for portraying Captain James T. Kirk in the iconic sci-fi franchise "Star Trek."
The mission, called NS-18, also includes a senior Blue Origin employee and two co-founders of space-related technology companies. Launch time for New Shepard is set for 8:30 a.m. local time (9:30 a.m. EDT or 13:30 GMT) from the company's Launch Site One near Van Horn, Texas.
Here's everything you need to know about the flight.
The launch of New Shepard's second crewed flight will be broadcast Tuesday (Oct. 12) with a likely start time of 8 a.m. EDT (12 GMT) at BlueOrigin.com and here at Space.com, if possible. Liftoff is expected at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), but could change depending on weather or technical matters.
A typical New Shepard flight lasts 11 minutes. After the landing, based on what happened with the Bezos crew in July, a live broadcast with the astronauts will likely be available at BlueOrigin.com. If that happens, Blue Origin will likely stream it online and Space.com will simulcast it if possible. The company will also likely share mission updates all day via @BlueOrigin on Twitter.
A normal New Shepard flight sees the spacecraft fly well above the 62-mile (100 kilometers) Kármán line that international authorities recognize as the boundary of space. (Competitor Virgin Galactic does not, which has sparked sparring among the two companies.) The rocket will come back to its launch site autonomously and land, and the crew capsule will descend a few minutes later under a parachute.
New Shepard's second crewed flight will carry four passengers, but no pilot as the space capsule is an automated system. The crew will include:
William Shatner, 90, an actor best known for playing Captain James T. Kirk in "Star Trek" and Denny Crane on both "Boston Legal" and "The Practice." Shatner is expected to be the oldest person to fly in suborbital space, beating the record set by 82-year-old Wally Funk (an aviator and Mercury 13 member) during Blue Origin's July flight. (The oldest person to reach orbit was NASA astronaut John Glenn, at age 77, back in 1998; Glenn came out of retirement to join an aging-focused shuttle mission.)
