Will World's Biggest Free Trade Deal (RCEP) Succeed? | World Economic Forum: Panel

Will World's Biggest Free Trade Deal (RCEP) Succeed? | World Economic Forum: Panel​

Jun 3, 2022

On 1st January 2022, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Cooperation (RCEP) kicked off, making ASEAN plus China, Japan and South Korea home to the biggest free trade deal in the world. But will this agreement create more jobs and help fight inflation? Or will it struggle to even get off the ground? Hear from panelists including Muhammad Lutfi, Indonesia Trade Minister, and Tak Niinami, CEO of Suntory, in this panel from the World Economic Forum titled “The Biggest Trade Deal In The World”.

#CNA #WorldEconomicForum #RCEP #FreeTrade
 

