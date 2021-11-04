What's new

Will we have problem in FATF if we are giving relaxation to TLP?

Will we have problem in FATF if we are giving relaxation to TLP?

There are some Media anchors like Javed Iqbal who are saying we might face problems in FATF due to TLP relaxation ,however, what i understand is that neither TLP is a UN banned, Sanctioned or it is banned by ECP. So there no demand from FATF for TLP.

TLP is immaterial in this regard. As long as Pakistan meets it commitments with the FATF, no organization like the TLP matters, as it is is a domestic matter.
 
