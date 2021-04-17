Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
World Affairs
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Will Washington reconsider its plans on Afghanistan? | Inside Story
Thread starter
Chakar The Great
Start date
Today at 2:21 PM
Chakar The Great
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 25, 2018
5,124
0
4,974
Country
Location
Today at 2:21 PM
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
How Will The U.S Withdrawal Effect Afghanistan
Ahmet Pasha
Apr 17, 2021
2
Replies
19
Views
577
May 15, 2021
HRK
RED ZONE FILES: Leaking capitals in a diplomatic monsoon
K Shehzad
Jun 10, 2021
Replies
0
Views
257
Jun 10, 2021
K Shehzad
US pullout from Afghanistan a test for Pakistan, other neighbours
K Shehzad
May 7, 2021
Replies
2
Views
233
May 8, 2021
Hakikat ve Hikmet
U
Kabul: Imam among 12 worshippers killed in Afghanistan mosque bombing during Friday prayers
User
May 15, 2021
Replies
10
Views
301
May 15, 2021
CatSultan
Geopolitics, Profit, and Poppies: How the CIA Turned Afghanistan into a Failed Narco-State
Dalit
Jun 27, 2021
2
Replies
19
Views
511
Jun 28, 2021
Enigma SIG
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
NatSecJeff picked up by agencies for software update?
Latest: Foxtrot Alpha
A moment ago
Social & Current Events
J
Declining marriage rate affects everyone in US.
Latest: jamal18
1 minute ago
China & Far East
King of Jordan felicitates Iran’s President-elect Raisi on his victory
Latest: Muhammed45
2 minutes ago
Middle East & Africa
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: spectregunship
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
S
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Shawnee
2 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: spectregunship
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
V
The HIT: More than just tanks
Latest: Village life
19 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
S
Imran Khan Now Wants to Talk to Baloch Separatists who are Being "Used by India"
Latest: Silverblaze
24 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
JF-17B Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Akh1112
Today at 2:34 PM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Akh1112
Today at 2:34 PM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
NatSecJeff picked up by agencies for software update?
Latest: Foxtrot Alpha
A moment ago
Social & Current Events
Malaysia looks to Pakistan after Indian palm oil controls
Latest: Indos
28 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Pakistan’s Khan backs China on Uighurs, praises one-party system
Latest: fitpOsitive
34 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Karachi population by language as per census 2017
Latest: H!TchHiker
Today at 2:47 PM
Social & Current Events
Apartment in Islamabad Rawalpindi area
Latest: Sulman Badshah
Today at 2:18 PM
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 1:22 PM
Air Warfare
Turkey new heavy chopper T-929
Latest: Bilal9
Today at 12:56 PM
Air Warfare
50 dead, in Philippines worst military air disaster.
Latest: Vapnope
Today at 11:01 AM
Military Forum
Live: China's FC-31 stealth fighter on display in Shenyang
Latest: beijingwalker
Today at 8:00 AM
Air Warfare
L
Uncovering China's new electric plasma jet engine
Latest: Last starfighter
Today at 4:05 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
S
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: Shawnee
2 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Albania to buy Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 combat drones
Latest: monitor
23 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
The Hindu Grand Alliance wants model temples in every sub district of the country
Latest: Michael Corleone
28 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Chinese Flanker Family: J-11, J-16 ... Su-27SK/UBK, Su-30MKK
Latest: LKJ86
31 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
US slipped out of Bagram at night, didn’t tell new commander: Afghan military
Latest: Nasr
32 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
World Affairs
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom