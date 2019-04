Will Vietnam become the next ‘world’s factory’ as production moves away from China?



With geographical proximity to China, Vietnam boasts the largest industrial manufacturing system in Southeast Asia.

However, these observers often overlook other key factors attracting global manufacturers, such as a young population, the country's proximity to China, a supportive policy environment and solid economic growth.

Moreover, China's industrial upgrading and transformation have also played an important role in facilitating the transition of manufacturing work to Vietnam.

the Southeast Asian country's industrial and supply chains can't be compared to China's in terms of both completeness and comprehensiveness.

Moreover, China's infrastructure - including roads, ports and other logistical support - also outperforms Vietnam's infrastructure, which is equivalent to that of China's decades ago.