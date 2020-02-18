Will Uyghurs benefit from America's Uyghur propaganda campaign?

1. A minority ethnic was put in the middle of spotlight and magnifier, a minority ethnic became a tools of anti China, which is where they live, the world second largest economy, fast growing country. Do you think Uyghurs will benefit anything from that? Do you think any factory dare to hire Uyghur workers after west's cotton slave hype? Do you think those Uyghurs, who used to get along very well with their non-Uyghur friends, customers, wouldn't feel a little uneasy when greeting to them now.



2, China won't stop anti terrorism war anyways. And US knew that. Fact is Uyghurs themselves were the major victims of all kinds of terrorist attacks in Xinjiang in the last 20 years. It would be a disaster for Uyghurs as well if Xingjiang becomes another Afghanistan. US is neither capable to nor interested in stopping China's policies in Xinjiang. US created Uyghur issue so that it can stand on moral high land to hurt China. And easily drag the human right extremists----- European countries in. One stone kills two birds.



3, US is to create hostility between Uyghurs and China's majority ethnic----Han. Is it a really good for Uyghurs to live in place where you only receive hostile stares from around people? I would say US does honestly want to help them if it wages a war to China to separate Xinjiang from it. We all know not gonna happen. US just created the hostility and then leave it to Uyghurs. Hatred and destorying are the main theme here. There is not even a little bit of love to Uyghures from US in the whole event.