Will use KP's force -CM Mahmood Khan.

The establishment is playing with fire. Echoes of 1971? The recently Azadi March could have potentially lit a powder keg if Imran Khan had not backed off. There would have been voilence which then would have it's own trajectory as the 'fire lit' would just suck in more oxygen and before you know it the federation is facing civil war. Anybody who has read of 1971 will know how events prior to that led to what happended. Everybody in power just ignored it until it turned into a storm they could not handle.


1653994206061.png

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan addresses a lawyer's convention on Monday. — Photo via YouTube

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that when PTI chief Imran Khan calls another protest march in the vein of the party's Azadi March, he will use his province's "force".
"When Imran Khan again gives a call [for another march] I am telling you that I will use Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's force," the chief minister warned at a lawyer's convention in Peshawar on Monday. He did not elaborate on what he meant by "force".
CM Mahmood made these remarks at a lawyers' convention in Peshawar on Monday, apparently referring to the PTI's May 25 "Haqiqi Azadi March" on Islamabad, which ended prematurely before reaching D-Chowk — the march's destination — after Imran gave a six-day deadline to the government to announce general elections and warned that he would "return" to the capital if his demands were not met.
On the eve of May 25, when the march was to begin, police raids were carried out at the residences of PTI workers and leaders and arrests were made as the government moved to scuttle the protest, claiming that it was aimed at spreading "chaos and disorder".
Subsequently, the use of force, roadblocks and clashes between police and protesters were witnessed during the protest march, while deaths were reported among PTI protesters and law enforcement personnel.
Later, cases were registered against several PTI leaders on allegations of rioting, violation of Section 144 and other charges.
Imran Khan has in recent speeches, warned that his workers would devise a "better plan" in the next iteration of the Azadi march. He has also said that he called off the march to avert bloodshed, and more recently, in an interview, said some of his protesters were "also armed".
Referring to the episode, Chief Minister Mahmood said: "Those of our people who have been injured [in police clashes] — we are going to the court against this imported government."
He also said that a meeting had been held with the Insaf Lawyers Forum and both he and Imran had conveyed to them to prepare documents to register a case against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.
"We will not spare him," he said, adding that previously, he had participated in a "peaceful rally".
Earlier in his address, the KP chief minister said he had consulted his legal team and vowed to "avenge what this imported and incompetent (federal) government had done with Khyber Pakthunkhwa and its people". The chief minister did not elaborate further on what he was referring to.
He urged the people to support him on the move, announcing that he would be approaching the Supreme Court against the federal government.
Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he called him a "rangeela" and a "mental case".
Chief Minister Mahmood then alluded to the prime minister's recent address in which he said he would "sell the shirt on his back and provide the cheapest wheat flour to people".
"These are outfits of a robber that no one wants to buy," the chief minister said.
He also responded to the prime minister's 24-hour ultimatum to him on Sunday, in which the premier asked him to bring down the price of 10kg wheat flour bag to Rs400.
Responding to the statement, Chief Minister Khan said: "I am giving you an ultimatum, imported prime minister, ineligible prime minister, thief prime minister. We will snatch our right — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's right from you."
"We are going to file a case against them and, God willing, we will succeed," he concluded his speech.
 
Those who dont learn from history become part of history itself. Our establishment has learnt nothing and their arrogance is astounding. People who are equating KPK with Baluchistan know nothing about KPK. The dynamics and social realties are totally different with lot of social cohesion amongst them. Unlike Baluchistan if KPK blows up with anti Pakistan sentiment there will be nothing our army can do to stop it.
 
Establishment should let peaceful protests into Islamabad. Look at the history of KPK/Tribal areas, in the 300 years history, they never accepted slavery or surrendered. They survived 400+ drone attacks in their cities and villages, no other nation can do that.

The PDM govt fired 35,000 teargas shells on peaceful marchers, there were familes, children and elderly. My sensible advice is that don't use unjustified force against peaceful protests, don't sow the seed of hatred and division, it never ends well.
 
What is happening here is a natural progression up the danger threshold. If Evil eyes Sanaula can use Punjab police has his private militia and unleash thuggery on PTI workers and supporters as even a 70 year lady Yasmin Rashid was not even spared why can't CM Mahmood use the resources of KPK to protect it's voters?

Personally it's time KPK flexed it's muscle and warned the establishment. If MQM can call India, if MQM people can even call openly for Indian Ambassdor to help them against the Pakistani states exceses why can't KPK do the same? It least this is Pakistani's helping fellow Pakistani's on their own soil.

Enough is enough. Time these gangsters and mafia are exposed.

SIPRA said:
Bajwa & Co. might think of imposing Governor Rule, in KPK, before next Long March.
Click to expand...
He has not the balls for that. Try it and see what happens. Indus River would become a wall like Evil Eyes Sana tried to make. Real wall.
 
I don't think Supreme court will allow PTI in red zone. That too after IKs statement about weapons. So if IK accepts any other ground or place it may work but if he wants D chowk then he may have to work for it.
 
Pandora said:
Those who dont learn from history become part of history itself. Our establishment has learnt nothing and their arrogance is astounding. People who are equating KPK with Baluchistan know nothing about KPK. The dynamics and social realties are totally different with lot of social cohesion amongst them. Unlike Baluchistan if KPK blows up with anti Pakistan sentiment there will be nothing our army can do to stop it.
Click to expand...

KPK is part of Pakistan and it is time they behave as one instead of picking a fight with the Establishment.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
KPK is part of Pakistan and it is time they behave as one instead of picking a fight with the Establishment
Click to expand...
The logic of what you said applies even strongly on the establishment. Do they belong to Pakisatan or India or USA? It's time they behaved and acted for people of Pakistan and that incxludes KPK.

Don't forget they are servants of the fcukin state and not masters of all. The army doe not own Pakistan. Pakistan owns the army.
 
Indus Pakistan said:
What is happening here is a natural progression up the danger threshold. If Evil eyes Sanaula can use Punjab police has his private militia and unleash thuggery on PTI workers and supporters as even a 70 year lady Yasmin Rashid was not even spared why can't CM Mahmood use the resources of KPK to protect it's voters?

Personally it's time KPK flexed it's muscle and warned the establishment. If MQM can call India, if MQM people can even call openly for Indian Ambassdor to help them against the Pakistani states exceses why can't KPK do the same? It least this is Pakistani's helping fellow Pakistani's on their own soil.

Enough is enough. Time these gangsters and mafia are exposed.


He has not the balls for that. Try it and see what happens. Indus River would become a wall like Evil Eyes Sana tried to make. Real wall.
Click to expand...

You have a serious obsession with MQM...Don't you?

Your KPK is already notorious in Pakistan for blowing up soldiers and attacking Army....PTM? TTP? Who are they? do they take directions of MQM?

Stop playing games here.

KPK is also already notorious of having DOUBLE LOYALTY - at least some of them - one way love affair with Afghanistan...We have seen on this forum....Their shared lovely bond with their ethnic Pashtun brethren across Afghanistan??? Stop fooling people here

KPK has been already flexing her muscle against Pakistan for a long time. It's one leader even refused to get buried in Pakistan. He got buried in Afghanistan then.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abdul_Ghaffar_Khan

MQM's resistance was against PPP in nature...not against Pakistan.

By the way, that coward Imran Khan should come out of his hole from Peshawar and lead from the front...

IK fearing arrest? lol hiding in Peshawar...What a joke he turned out to be....Begging Zardari to save his government

P.S I hope things get settled down peacefully without any trouble and no tamasha occurs.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
KPK is part of Pakistan and it is time they behave as one instead of picking a fight with the Establishment.
Click to expand...

Then make them feel as a part of Pakistan not Punjabistan or establishmentistan. This is second time brute and inhumane force by punjab police was used on protestors from KPK. These very same blunders were committed against East Pakistan and we all know how that went down in history. Establishment is suppose to be servant of people not the other way around so correct your thought process.
 
PaklovesTurkiye said:
You have a serious obsession with MQM...Don't you?

Your KPK is already notorious in Pakistan for blowing up soldiers and attacking Army....PTM? TTP? Who are they? do they take directions of MQM?

Stop playing games here.

KPK is also already notorious of having DOUBLE LOYALTY - at least some of them - one way love affair with Afghanistan...We have seen on this forum....Their shared lovely bond with their ethnic Pashtun brethren across Afghanistan??? Stop fooling people here

KPK has been already flexing her muscle against Pakistan for a long time. It's one leader even refused to get buried in Pakistan. He got buried in Afghanistan then.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abdul_Ghaffar_Khan

MQM's resistance was against PPP in nature...not against Pakistan.

By the way, that coward Imran Khan should come out of his hole from Peshawar and lead from the front...

IK fearing arrest? lol hiding in Peshawar...What a joke he turned out to be....Begging Zardari to save his government

P.S I hope things get settled down peacefully without any trouble and no tamasha occurs.
Click to expand...

MQM is dead. Stop trying to revive/engineer it and impose it on us Karachiites.
 
Pandora said:
Then make them feel as a part of Pakistan not Punjabistan or establishmentistan. This is second time brute and inhumane force by punjab police was used on protestors from KPK. These very same blunders were committed against East Pakistan and we all know how that went down in history. Establishment is suppose to be servant of people not the other way around so correct your thought process.
Click to expand...
But it was also used against Punjabis and whoever else was in the protest, so lets not single out KPK in this. We the people of Pakistan are all against these chors.
 

