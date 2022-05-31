Will use KP's force -CM Mahmood Khan.

What is happening here is a natural progression up the danger threshold. If Evil eyes Sanaula can use Punjab police has his private militia and unleash thuggery on PTI workers and supporters as even a 70 year lady Yasmin Rashid was not even spared why can't CM Mahmood use the resources of KPK to protect it's voters?



Personally it's time KPK flexed it's muscle and warned the establishment. If MQM can call India, if MQM people can even call openly for Indian Ambassdor to help them against the Pakistani states exceses why can't KPK do the same? It least this is Pakistani's helping fellow Pakistani's on their own soil.



Enough is enough. Time these gangsters and mafia are exposed.





He has not the balls for that. Try it and see what happens. Indus River would become a wall like Evil Eyes Sana tried to make. Real wall.