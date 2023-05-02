Will USA/Europe loose Pakistan after Saudia Arabia & Iran part ways with America/Europe

Will USA & Europe loose Pakistan after Saudia Arabia and Iran left America/Europe?
Saudia Arabia has parted ways with America and suddenly on China's negotiation table Iran and Saudia Arabia has now become best friends.
Looking at trends in the world, Pakistan may also permanently leave America, UK & Europe?
Breaking News:
Saudi Arabia, Iran to reopen embassies 'within days': Minister
