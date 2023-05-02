Will USA/Europe loose Pakistan after Saudia Arabia & Iran part ways with America/Europe

lol.......what most people here don't know is that Saudi is economically ties to America with riyal is pegged to dollar.As long as this continue, Saudi is not going to part way with America. And I can't see they stop the pegging deal anytime soon and if Saudi really are divorcing the US, this currency deal would most likely be the first to go, it's like having to share your finaincal responsibility with your ex-husband or ex-wifeThe issue here is, Saudi dislike the currency US administration, that is going to be cool off, but I don't see any change in both economic and security development with the US.