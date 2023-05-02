What's new

Will USA/Europe loose Pakistan after Saudia Arabia & Iran part ways with America/Europe

AsianLion

AsianLion

Will USA & Europe loose Pakistan after Saudia Arabia and Iran left America/Europe?

Saudia Arabia has parted ways with America and suddenly on China's negotiation table Iran and Saudia Arabia has now become best friends.

Looking at trends in the world, Pakistan may also permanently leave America, UK & Europe?

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia, Iran to reopen embassies 'within days': Minister

 
jhungary

jhungary

lol.......what most people here don't know is that Saudi is economically ties to America with riyal is pegged to dollar.

As long as this continue, Saudi is not going to part way with America. And I can't see they stop the pegging deal anytime soon and if Saudi really are divorcing the US, this currency deal would most likely be the first to go, it's like having to share your finaincal responsibility with your ex-husband or ex-wife

The issue here is, Saudi dislike the currency US administration, that is going to be cool off, but I don't see any change in both economic and security development with the US.
 
P

PakAlp

AsianLion said:
Will USA & Europe loose Pakistan after Saudia Arabia and Iran left America/Europe?

Saudia Arabia has parted ways with America and suddenly on China's negotiation table Iran and Saudia Arabia has now become best friends.

Looking at trends in the world, Pakistan may also permanently leave America, UK & Europe?

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia, Iran to reopen embassies 'within days': Minister

Pakistan policy makers are douchbags. They stopped IK from attending Malaysian summit because Iran participated and Saudia lost its marbles but now the same saudi is kissing and hugging Iran. Didnt Saudi ask Pakistan permission before hugging Iran No because they think of themselves as masters.

Pakistan should have made close relations with Iran, imported cheap electricity, gas, oil, increase economy, then build trade links with Turkey, central Asia, add China aswell, this would have eliminated Indian influence in Iran. Instead Pakistan showed finger to Iran on the orders of Saudi and USA so Iran had no choice but to get close to India. Pakistan has no right to complain, what is Iran supposed to do?

PakFactor said:
Pakistan is like the foam on the ocean's surface, weak and powerless, it has no will of its own, so it's not going anywhere.
Cowards more like it.
 
Valar.

Valar.

PakAlp said:
Pakistan policy makers are douchbags. They stopped IK from attending Malaysian summit because Iran participated and Saudia lost its marbles but now the same saudi is kissing and hugging Iran. Didnt Saudi ask Pakistan permission before hugging Iran No because they think of themselves as masters.

Pakistan should have made close relations with Iran, imported cheap electricity, gas, oil, increase economy, then build trade links with Turkey, central Asia, add China aswell, this would have eliminated Indian influence in Iran. Instead Pakistan showed finger to Iran on the orders of Saudi and USA so Iran had no choice but to get close to India. Pakistan has no right to complain, what is Iran supposed to do?



Cowards more like it.
Not just that...

P

PakAlp

jhungary said:
lol.......what most people here don't know is that Saudi is economically ties to America with riyal is pegged to dollar.

As long as this continue, Saudi is not going to part way with America. And I can't see they stop the pegging deal anytime soon.

The issue here is, Saudi dislike the currency US administration, that is going to be cool off, but I don't see any change in both economic and security development with the US.
Your right but saudi arabia is clever, they know the rise of China so are slowly improving relations with another block. Egypt is doing the same. Clever policies. However Pakistan for some odd reason is still licking shoes, they don't even have the nerve to build the gas pipeline.
 

