Will TSMC someday become an American company?

TSMC has agreed to submit all required information to US. This is a fast surrender. No resistance at all. Considering already TSMC was forced by US government to build most advanced fabs in US. It is clear that TSMC will be part by part moved to US. Next step should be moving the R&D center and top engineers to US.



As mainland Chinese, I don't give a damn about that. Many people said TSMC could be an asset if China takes over Taiwan. No. TSMC can only survive in US established ecosystem. It is like an ice in refrigerator. The day Taiwan is reunified, it melts.



The biggest loser of the story is Taiwan and Taiwanese. The pro-US DPP has been brainwashing Taiwanese that China is Taiwan's biggest enemy. Everyone in Taiwan knows DPP's "抗中保台”(resist China and protect Taiwan) slogan. Turns out resisting China has opposite effect on Taiwan. Taiwan has lost all leverages to US because of DPP's hating China kissing US policy. It would give anything US wants. TSMC should have been a powerful weapon for Taiwan. It should've said no to US because it has bargining chips-----those top technologies that no one can match. Too bad Taiwan screwed up in its suicidal democratic political games. If TSMC leaves Taiwan, all the downstream and supporting companies will have to follow. Taiwan's future is doomed. Today no Taiwan media even reported that news. Weird. Isn't Taiwan supposed to have press freedom?



Another victim is South Korea. Taiwan's surrender makes Samsung's resistance meaningless. Koreans should hate DPP as much as US government.



US is not the winner. Far from that. US lost another score to its allies and people like Taiwanese who blindly trust US. Weakening Taiwan actually helps China. It makes the reunification much easier.