Nope no war between Iran and USA. Iranian oil is already sanctioned. Problem of USA is low oil price which war cannot solve.

Why?

Cause price is low not cause of high supply but cause of low demand. Every country is almost self sufficient in oil production at this point & war will not increase demand. Like Pakistan produces 30% of oil it needs according to old figures. So current travel & economic activity is being catered with that production & import is not required. The bigger problem for USA is not its oil industry but all its industries which are going down the drain. If USA is going to war with someone that will be china cause china is the real competition at the moment.

