Will this Interview on BOL News Land Imran into Troubled Waters

Since the loss of power a few weeks ago, Imran has been making different attempts to rattle the Establishment. In today's interview on Bol News, he may have crossed the RUBICON.
Imran asserted if the Establishment does not reconsider its current strategy Pakistan will disintegrate into three parts and they will be destroyed.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532070322719326208

The complete interview on Bol is here.
 
He is right, today 80% people of Pakistan are with IK and against this corrupt imported regime, if establishment kept going against the wishes of the people of Pakistan then no one can save these corrupt generals and institution
 
Lanat on leadership of Pakistani army, they have installed crooks and biggest corrupt mafia as our gov. what is their agenda if not disintegration of Pakistan for doing this at such a pivotal point? I hope Bajwa and co. die like dogs and rot in hell for eternity.
 
What's wrong in that statement? In 1971 establishment made the wrong decisions and it disintegrated Pakistan in two pieces.
 
So that's why establishment lost East Pakistan?

Yes. Establishment wrong decisions in 1971 led to country breaking up in two parts. Same can happen again.
 
yes indeed or i think its a case of a spell gone wrong

i am shocked at rona dhona and totally graceless attitude being shown, totally shocking

PTI had a golden chance to paly right and sweep next elections but the way khan is throwing shit at each and everyone is not going to help him

whole world, all institutions, and basically anybody and everybody who doesn't support him is worthy of some kind of attack

I guess he really misses being PM
 

