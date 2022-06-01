Will this Interview on BOL News Land Imran into Troubled Waters

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Since the loss of power a few weeks ago, Imran has been making different attempts to rattle the Establishment. In today's interview on Bol News, he may have crossed the RUBICON.
Imran asserted if the Establishment does not reconsider its current strategy Pakistan will disintegrate into three parts and they will be destroyed.
The complete interview on Bol is here.
