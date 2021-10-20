Will they join the Abrahamic agreements? The Biden administration is discussing with Saudi Arabia the possibility of normalization with Israel
The White House is discussing with Saudi Arabia the possibility of normalization with Israel within the framework of the "Abraham Agreements." Sources who confirmed this, stated that the Saudi regent did not outright reject the possibility
Barak Ravid, Walla! 20/10/2021 13:04 2 min Reading Play
Tags: Joe Biden / Saudi ArabiaShare:
Muhammad bin Salman Muhammad bin Salman (Photo: Reuters)
The Biden administration is discussing with Saudi Arabia the possibility of normalization with Israel and accession to the "Abraham Accords." White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan raised the issue in a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on September 27 during his visit to the kingdom - according to three American and Arab sources involved in the matter. Threshold the possibility of promoting normalization with Israel. The Saudis, however, stressed that such a move would take time and even gave Sullivan a list of steps that would need to be taken sooner. Some of these steps relate to improving relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia. The White House declined to comment. Naftali Bennett and Joe Biden (Photo: Avi Ohayon, GPO) Naftali Bennett and Joe Biden (Photo: Avi Ohayon, GPO)
May interest you as well
Most retirees give up one of these 3 tax benefits (sponsored | Correct financial consumption)
The back pain radiating to the leg? This is the reason and this is the solution (sponsored | Painless Home | Health Magazine)
"I will not answer these questions": Why did Dalia Rabin leave the interview position?
Ben Caspit revealed: This is the businessman who will host Netanyahu's birthday party
Discover the secret that helps soothe painful neuropathy in the foot
Discover the secret that helps soothe painful neuropathy in the foot
NeuroTech Socks | financed
To the full article
Recommended by
Saudi Arabia's accession to the "Abraham Accords" will be a very significant move that may push other Arab and Muslim countries to take a similar step. Since the entry of US President Joe Biden into the US administration, he has shown a coldness towards Saudi Arabia, especially in the wake of the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Hashukaji by Saudi assassins and the human rights situation in the kingdom.
Biometric connection and dedicated area for customers: This is the new Winner app
President Biden approved the publication a few months ago of the CIA report stating that Regent Muhammad bin Salman had ordered the abduction and murder of Hashukaji. Every Saudi move to normalize with Israel is expected to be part of a larger package deal that will include Israeli measures against the Palestinians and American measures to thaw relations with Ben Salman, with whom President Biden has so far refused to meet or talk. Yair Lapid and Anthony Blinkan (Photo: Shlomi Amsalem, GPO) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Ben Farhan met with US Secretary of State Tony Blinkan in Washington last Thursday. In the public statements surrounding the meeting, neither side mentioned the issue of normalization with Israel. However, a day and two days earlier, the issue of normalization with other countries arose in meetings held by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with both Blinken and Sullivan. Abraham in the coming year. Senior officials in the Biden administration said Friday in a conference call with U.S. Jewish leaders that the White House and the State Department in Washington are in quiet contact with several Arab and Muslim countries that have the potential to join the "Abraham Accords." They noted that the strong bond between Israel and the United States is a key element in all talks with those Arab and Muslim countries.
https://www.maariv.co.il/news/politics/Article-871995 translted by google
The White House is discussing with Saudi Arabia the possibility of normalization with Israel within the framework of the "Abraham Agreements." Sources who confirmed this, stated that the Saudi regent did not outright reject the possibility
Barak Ravid, Walla! 20/10/2021 13:04 2 min Reading Play
Tags: Joe Biden / Saudi ArabiaShare:
Muhammad bin Salman Muhammad bin Salman (Photo: Reuters)
The Biden administration is discussing with Saudi Arabia the possibility of normalization with Israel and accession to the "Abraham Accords." White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan raised the issue in a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on September 27 during his visit to the kingdom - according to three American and Arab sources involved in the matter. Threshold the possibility of promoting normalization with Israel. The Saudis, however, stressed that such a move would take time and even gave Sullivan a list of steps that would need to be taken sooner. Some of these steps relate to improving relations between the United States and Saudi Arabia. The White House declined to comment. Naftali Bennett and Joe Biden (Photo: Avi Ohayon, GPO) Naftali Bennett and Joe Biden (Photo: Avi Ohayon, GPO)
May interest you as well
Most retirees give up one of these 3 tax benefits (sponsored | Correct financial consumption)
The back pain radiating to the leg? This is the reason and this is the solution (sponsored | Painless Home | Health Magazine)
"I will not answer these questions": Why did Dalia Rabin leave the interview position?
Ben Caspit revealed: This is the businessman who will host Netanyahu's birthday party
Discover the secret that helps soothe painful neuropathy in the foot
Discover the secret that helps soothe painful neuropathy in the foot
NeuroTech Socks | financed
To the full article
Recommended by
Saudi Arabia's accession to the "Abraham Accords" will be a very significant move that may push other Arab and Muslim countries to take a similar step. Since the entry of US President Joe Biden into the US administration, he has shown a coldness towards Saudi Arabia, especially in the wake of the assassination of Washington Post journalist Jamal Hashukaji by Saudi assassins and the human rights situation in the kingdom.
Biometric connection and dedicated area for customers: This is the new Winner app
President Biden approved the publication a few months ago of the CIA report stating that Regent Muhammad bin Salman had ordered the abduction and murder of Hashukaji. Every Saudi move to normalize with Israel is expected to be part of a larger package deal that will include Israeli measures against the Palestinians and American measures to thaw relations with Ben Salman, with whom President Biden has so far refused to meet or talk. Yair Lapid and Anthony Blinkan (Photo: Shlomi Amsalem, GPO) Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Ben Farhan met with US Secretary of State Tony Blinkan in Washington last Thursday. In the public statements surrounding the meeting, neither side mentioned the issue of normalization with Israel. However, a day and two days earlier, the issue of normalization with other countries arose in meetings held by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with both Blinken and Sullivan. Abraham in the coming year. Senior officials in the Biden administration said Friday in a conference call with U.S. Jewish leaders that the White House and the State Department in Washington are in quiet contact with several Arab and Muslim countries that have the potential to join the "Abraham Accords." They noted that the strong bond between Israel and the United States is a key element in all talks with those Arab and Muslim countries.
https://www.maariv.co.il/news/politics/Article-871995 translted by google