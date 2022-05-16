Will they allow Imran Khan to return to power?

As much as I hate to say it, the neutrals won't let it happen.



Scenario 1: Imran Khan is denied election victory.

This can happen only if elections are rigged at massive level by the looks of it. Imran Khan would need to sit in opposition and keep a close eye on the government. Establishment will eat away at his popularity so his video will need to be 'leaked' at a certain time.



Scenario 2: Imran Khan comes with majority

Some of the establishment players would be forced to resign. Handlers, abettors, stooges will be forced to resign and ironfist accountability. (Ritz Carlton scenario would be ideal, but that's too much of an ask) Gradual cleansing would need to be done. The generals will be reigned in and come under civilian control.