Will they allow Imran Khan to return to power?

Some interesting points raised here.
If he returns, then people will have to be held responsible for their actions.
So will they risk his return in any case?

 
War Thunder said:
Some interesting points raised here.
If he returns, then people will have to be held responsible for their actions.
So will they risk his return in any case?

"They" have lost the plot.

220 million Pakistanis have decided to see Imran Khan in power with majority.

Agar baat phir bhi samajh nahi aa rahi toe Sri Lanka wali situation hogi.

Dollar is already peaked, 1 USD = 195 PKR

Only $3 billion reserves are left. Pakistan defaulting on. loans is a matter of few days

Its time to do a Ritz Carlton and force Sharifs and Zardari to give back Billions of Dollars they have stolen from Pakistan. According to my estimation, these 2 families have around $30 billion stashed
 
War Thunder said:
Some interesting points raised here.
If he returns, then people will have to be held responsible for their actions.
So will they risk his return in any case?

This tern "they" is like the medical term syndrome. Although it is there, but we don't know what it is, and what causes it.

So let's be very very clear, who is this "they". The names should be brought to light.
 
Yes and yes, the establishment wants to send a message to the US, we are cautiously moving towards China, the next or co super power
 
As much as I hate to say it, the neutrals won't let it happen.

Scenario 1: Imran Khan is denied election victory.
This can happen only if elections are rigged at massive level by the looks of it. Imran Khan would need to sit in opposition and keep a close eye on the government. Establishment will eat away at his popularity so his video will need to be 'leaked' at a certain time.

Scenario 2: Imran Khan comes with majority
Some of the establishment players would be forced to resign. Handlers, abettors, stooges will be forced to resign and ironfist accountability. (Ritz Carlton scenario would be ideal, but that's too much of an ask) Gradual cleansing would need to be done. The generals will be reigned in and come under civilian control.
 

