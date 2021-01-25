What's new

Will the US deploy Iron Dome to protect bases in the Gulf?

DavidSling

DavidSling

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2013
4,827
0
5,102
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
‘The system will assist the US Army in protecting American troops from ballistic & airborne threats, as well as from developing threats in the areas where US troops are deployed on various missions.'
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
JANUARY 24, 2021 16:31
Email Twitter Facebook fb-messenger
Iron Dome missile test (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Iron Dome missile test
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)


In early January, Israel completed delivery of a second Iron Dome Missile Defense battery to the to US Army. The deal goes back several years and is a major step for Israeli defense cooperation with the United States, particularly for Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, which developed the Iron Dome and is producing it in the US with Raytheon.

At the time, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said he was confident “the system will assist the US Army in protecting American troops from ballistic and airborne threats, as well as from developing threats in the areas where US troops are deployed on various missions.” The deal has been done with the Israel Missile Defense Organization in the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development.

According to a report on Sunday in Haaretz has allowed the US to deploy Iron Dome missile-defense systems in the Gulf. This was always a possibility for the system, given that the US has bases festooned throughout the Persian Gulf. However, it is a sensitive issue.

The Abraham Accords mean that Israel now has peace deals with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Israeli defense companies are expected to take part for the first time at IDEX, a major defense confab, in Abu Dhabi in February. However, the key issues for Israel in this new world are export licenses and agreement by the Defense Ministry and Missile Defense Organization.

Nothing seems to preclude the US using their two batteries on bases in the Gulf. The question is whether two batteries are sufficient to cover the sensitive installations there.

The US already has other defense systems, such as Patriots and C-RAM and the Light Marine Air Defense Integrated System, as well as microwave weapons it has been working on. One of these is called THOR. Last May, the US tested a laser weapon onboard a ship that is supposed to be able to destroy drones and probably missiles as well.

The US hodgepodge of existing and experimental air defense is not that well-suited to the mission at hand: protecting areas against Iranian asymmetric drone and missile threats. Iran lifted the veil on these threats in September 2019 when it launched 25 cruise missiles and drones to strike Abqaiq in Saudi Arabia.It is believed the drones flew over Kuwait or Iraq to get around the radar and defenses at Abqaiq.



Iran has sent drones to Yemen to be used for attacks, and Yemen’s Houthis have developed their own systems as well. Iraqi militias also have used drones to threaten Saudi Arabia.

The US is concerned about Iranian threats because Iran can use them to blackmail the US. Iran wants a new nuclear deal with Washington, but it is not afraid to use threats to get it. Iran has mined ships in the Gulf of Oman and recently fired long-range ballistic missiles that fell within 100 miles of a US carrier.

Having the Iron Dome in the Gulf could be a game changer for the region because it would neutralize Iran’s threats and prevent Iran and its militias from blackmailing countries with these types of missiles and drones, which could be intercepted by the Israeli-made system.

For instance, the Houthis have used drones to attack an installation near the UAE in 2019. In 2018, there were even reports that the Houthis could target the UAE itself. Spanning almost a decade, Iron Dome has proven successful at dealing with a variety of threats. In Israel it is integrated into a multilayered defense system that works with David’s Sling and Arrow, as well as Israeli radar systems.

The US would need to integrate Iron Dome into its own existing architecture, such as Patriot batteries that more nearly mirror the David’s Sling system.

www.jpost.com

Will the US deploy Iron Dome to protect bases in the Gulf?

‘The system will assist the US Army in protecting American troops from ballistic & airborne threats, as well as from developing threats in the areas where US troops are deployed on various missions.'
www.jpost.com www.jpost.com
 
Yousafzai_M

Yousafzai_M

FULL MEMBER
Feb 1, 2015
687
-1
620
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
'Iron Dome' has only been used against home made rockets from Gaza but all the hype and the feeling of invincibility has been created, as if its impenetrable.

Lets see how it does when its put against an actual adversary.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,522
-17
24,865
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Yousafzai_M said:
'Iron Dome' has only been used against home made rockets from Gaza but all the hype and the feeling of invincibility has been created, as if its impenetrable.

Lets see how it does when its put against an actual adversary.
Click to expand...
It will be pulverized. It doesn't even come close to Russian anti-missile system. Even the Russian anti-missile systems can be overwhelmed quite easily. Anti-missile systems have their use, but they are always outnumbered and limited compared to cheaper missiles.
 
DavidSling

DavidSling

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2013
4,827
0
5,102
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Yousafzai_M said:
'Iron Dome' has only been used against home made rockets from Gaza but all the hype and the feeling of invincibility has been created, as if its impenetrable.

Lets see how it does when its put against an actual adversary.
Click to expand...
And in it's tests did against drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles...
More than can be said about S-300, S-400, S-500, S-600, S-700 to infinity
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,522
-17
24,865
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
DavidSling said:
And in it's tests did against drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles...
More than can be said about S-300, S-400, S-500, S-600, S-700 to infinity
Click to expand...
LOL You are high to make a comparison between Russian anti-missile systems. This iron dome can intercept artillery and rockets. It cannot intercept cruise and ballistic missiles. The iron dome will be crushed against a high speed missile. Russian missile systems still have a chance of survival. Russians have credentials. They produce quality missiles and anti-missile systems. Israelis don't have these credentials.
 
K

KurtisBrian

FULL MEMBER
Aug 24, 2020
1,376
-5
424
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
If Iran would bombard Israeli with 10000+ ballistic missiles then the US would be able to judge the effectiveness of the Iron Dome system.
 
DavidSling

DavidSling

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2013
4,827
0
5,102
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Dalit said:
LOL You are high to make a comparison between Russian anti-missile systems. This iron dome can intercept artillery and rockets. It cannot intercept cruise and ballistic missiles. The iron dome will be crushed against a high speed missile. Russian missile systems still have a chance of survival.
Click to expand...
www.calcalistech.com

Iron Dome proved capable of intercepting cruise missiles in latest test of multilayered air defense system

IMDO head said the Defense Ministry is examining proposals for systems that can intercept hypersonic missiles
www.calcalistech.com www.calcalistech.com

And I didn't compare the capabilities of the systems, I compared the combat proven history of the systems
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,522
-17
24,865
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
DavidSling said:
www.calcalistech.com

Iron Dome proved capable of intercepting cruise missiles in latest test of multilayered air defense system

IMDO head said the Defense Ministry is examining proposals for systems that can intercept hypersonic missiles
www.calcalistech.com www.calcalistech.com
Click to expand...
CTech is a technology news site by Calcalist, Israel's leading financial daily.

Read CTech to keep a tab on deals in Israeli tech, get the latest scoop on Israeli innovation, and brush up on local politics, culture and cuisine.

Founded in the summer of 2017, CTech is led by Yoel Esteron, the founder and publisher of Calcalist.

---

Israeli source singing its own praises. An Israeli financial daily is now going to lecture us on how impressive the iron dome is.
 
DavidSling

DavidSling

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2013
4,827
0
5,102
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
KurtisBrian said:
If Iran would bombard Israeli with 10000+ ballistic missiles then the US would be able to judge the effectiveness of the Iron Dome system.
Click to expand...
And we will be able to test our Jericho 3 capabilities
Dalit said:
CTech is a technology news site by Calcalist, Israel's leading financial daily.

Read CTech to keep a tab on deals in Israeli tech, get the latest scoop on Israeli innovation, and brush up on local politics, culture and cuisine.

Founded in the summer of 2017, CTech is led by Yoel Esteron, the founder and publisher of Calcalist.

---

Israeli source singing its own praises. An Israeli financial daily is now going to lecture us on how impressive the iron done is.
Click to expand...
So does Russian, Iran, U.S, Europe and pretty much everybody on their own systems
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,522
-17
24,865
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
13,522
-17
24,865
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
DavidSling said:
Atleast combat proven, unlike Russian so called systems
Click to expand...
LOL the Russian anti-missile systems are more combat proven than Israeli iron dome. The iron dome has only intercepted Palestinian rockets. You are obviously being disingenuous.
 
DavidSling

DavidSling

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2013
4,827
0
5,102
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Dalit said:
LOL the Russian anti-missile systems are more combat proven than Israeli iron dome. You are being disingenuous.
Click to expand...
Combat proven against what? Being destroyed?
Turks, Israelies, Azeris and whoever just humiliate Russian air defense systems time after time
 
DavidSling

DavidSling

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2013
4,827
0
5,102
Country
Israel
Location
Israel
Dalit said:
Quote some neutral source.


You have already lost the argument. Your sources are biased. Obviously your own opinion is also biased.
Click to expand...

Azerbaijan Destroyed Six S-300 Systems of Armenia: President Ilham Aliyev

Azerbaijan Destroyed Six S-300 Systems of Armenia: President Ilham Aliyev
www.defenseworld.net www.defenseworld.net
www.globaldefensecorp.com

Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone destroyed the S-300 SAM of Armenia

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in an intense conflict over the long-disputed occupied Karabakh region, with high casualties reported by both countries only days after hostilities broke out. Azer…
www.globaldefensecorp.com www.globaldefensecorp.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

The SC
Israel Approves Use of Iron Dome to Protect US Bases Against Iran
Replies
14
Views
537
skyshadow
skyshadow
D
How Israel developed the most technologically advanced military across the globe, from a £40m Iron D
Replies
1
Views
833
gati11
G
Arefin007
HOW ISRAEL DEVELOPED THE MOST TECHNOLOGICALLY ADVANCED MILITARY ACROSS THE GLOBE
Replies
3
Views
781
avrham11
A
C
How Israel developed the most technologically advanced military across the globe
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
monitor
Top 10 most Powerful Weapons of Israeli Military
Replies
5
Views
5K
Archdemon
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom