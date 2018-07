What the new government will do about Pakistani nuclear arsenal?

It does need an upgrade, specially in response to steadily improving Indian ABM capabilities.

Ababeel MIRV needs a new engine. Currently it is using the same engines as Shaheen-3 uses, making it slow to rise and vulnerable to enemy ABM capabilities.

Warheads need to be improved in design, to reduce size and weight while keeping or improving the blast yield.

Above all we do need to be brave enough to test our missiles as necessary. India does it all the time, we are too scared to do so.

