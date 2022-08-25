Will The Mexican Standoff in Pakistani Politics Finally Cease in September

With half of Pakistan turned into a big lake, the never-ending political saga in Pakistan still continues. The People of Pakistan are fed up with this indefinite political squabbling and want a solution to address their issues.Both sides seem to be optimistic about their victory, with one claiming the support of the masses and the majority of the provincial Governments the other the Federal apparatus and all the remaining political forces.The Irony is both sides are hell-bent on demolishing the other, with no signs of a compromise. The nation is divided and polarised right down the middle.The opposition thinks the federal Govt will be kicked out in September and the Govt thinks IK will be disqualified and banned via the ECP, FIA, IHC and other cases.Politics is an art of winning hearts, clearly missing with our politicians. Hate begets hate and always has a devastating ending for those involved.