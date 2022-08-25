What's new

Will The Mexican Standoff in Pakistani Politics Finally Cease in September

  • Cornered Tiger Imran will rise again

    Votes: 5 45.5%

  • All the political players will loose and gain nothing

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • Imran will be Banned and Jailed

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • Political Turmoil in Pakistan will continue

    Votes: 3 27.3%
  • Total voters
    11
With half of Pakistan turned into a big lake, the never-ending political saga in Pakistan still continues. The People of Pakistan are fed up with this indefinite political squabbling and want a solution to address their issues.

Both sides seem to be optimistic about their victory, with one claiming the support of the masses and the majority of the provincial Governments the other the Federal apparatus and all the remaining political forces.

The Irony is both sides are hell-bent on demolishing the other, with no signs of a compromise. The nation is divided and polarised right down the middle.

The opposition thinks the federal Govt will be kicked out in September and the Govt thinks IK will be disqualified and banned via the ECP, FIA, IHC and other cases.

Politics is an art of winning hearts, clearly missing with our politicians. Hate begets hate and always has a devastating ending for those involved.
1661441832312.png


MAY ALLAH GIVE HIDAYAT TO ALL OF US FOR THE SAKE OF OUR COUNTRY AMIN.:pakistan:
 
Last edited:
No mention of root causes and crooks in government, patwari inspired piece…
 
Will only cease when millions decent upon Islamabad, lynch Rana the drug dealing butcher, SS the moron and Bajwa the traitor, pimp (Bajwa and Rana especially)

for thier crimes against the people of Pakistan

If we don't set an example thousands more Bajwas would continue to pimp out our country for mansions

Without this chemo, I am sorry I don't think we'll progress fast enough to get out of this poverty cycle we are stuck in as a country despite potential

Bajwa needs to be punished by people of Pakistan for his crimes, Pak army is love but love goes both ways

You can't burn down the country and expect people to love you...
 
mulk burbad howa chemist tumhai afsos nai howa Zardari shareef nay mulk loota isliye ajj sab burbad ho raha hai tumhai afsos nai howa ajj ho raha hai!
 
May Allah give hidayat to the likes of u that sell their country.

Look at what these goons have done to the country and yet u continue to support them. They(PML-N, PPPP) have run the country for decades and where does it stand? They snatched power away from PTI by buying up lots...and ran mad with power, threatening, arresting, beating, whoever opposed them. Denied reelections when the masses demanded it. They have drowned the country in more than one way...
...and yet u so diligently open threads in their support. Have some shame...the ppl are suffering. Have the courage to call a spade a spade.
 

