Will the lockdown be implemented at mosques in Ramazan?



Mufti Muneeb and Mufti Taqi Usmani had announced that the lockdown would no longer apply to mosques and they were resuming congregational prayers across the country. The decision was taken back on Thursday after a meeting with the Sindh chief minister. Allama Tahir Ashrafi while talking to SAMAA TV on its programme Naya Din shared some insights into their discussion and plans regarding prayers during Ramazan.