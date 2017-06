A big question surrounding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was whether he will draw on documents that have been tampered with?Only a day earlier, the JIT brought to the notice of the Supreme Court the institutional impediments that it said were being raised to obstruct the investigation. Not only have some government departments gone into a non-cooperative mode, some records related to the PanamaGate case were being tampered with, the JIT report to the apex court said.The anti-corruption watchdog has been working overtime to “set things right” ahead of Sharif’s deposition before the JIT.The JIT’s CMA (civil miscellaneous application) in fact prompted Justice Ijazul Ahsan into resonating JIT’s complaint that certain institutions were changing and tampering with the record. “Even forgery has been carried out,” he observed.Read more: PM appears before the JIT: A test of accountability Addressing Additional Attorney General Waqar Rana, another judge, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, warned of “far-reaching consequences in case of forgery”. The JIT has refrained from naming persons or institutions but those familiar with the investigations back in the 1990s of the Sharifs’ asset believe the JIT made a veiled reference to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which during General Musharraf’s tenure conducted exhaustive inquiries into the family accounts.Even before Musharraf, Rehman Malik, PPP’s home minister, and ex-FIA chief had made similar inquiries in the early 1990s.Based on conversations with NAB officials late Tuesday evening before and after Iftar dinners, one can assume that this anti-corruption watchdog has been working overtime to “set things right” ahead of Sharif’s deposition before the JIT. For understandable reasons, these officials cannot be named.Will the JIT be able to survive the noise being raised by the PML-N and reach conclusions that could redefine and raise the bar of the rule of law in Pakistan.