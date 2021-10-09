What's new

Will the institution defend core commander Peshawar General Faiz Hameed ?

Since the past few months PDM leadership including Molana Fazal rehman , Bilawal zardari , Maryam nawaz sharif consistently and openly involved in criticizing General Faiz Hameed , in fateh jang jalsa maryam again criticized faiz hameed openly by calling his name , ISPR until today never defended the ongoing malicious campaign against him by these corrupt criminals imported government leaders , people just courteous to know will the institute will stay silent if tomorrow khan will named openly the local handlers who helped the US backed newly installed imported govt by BAJWA , and General Nadeem ?
baqai said:
if Faiz becomes COAS and carries the army traditions and ways, it would be so funny and ironic to see army bashers than bashing him
he has every right to become next COAS like bajwa and other core commanders , WHY HE CANT ?
 
We are bashing the armed forces policies not the army ... If they correct the policies, we will start respecting them again, even if it is Bajwa
baqai said:
if Faiz becomes COAS and carries the army traditions and ways, it would be so funny and ironic to see army bashers than bashing him
We dont follow personalities, we follow vision and purpose.

This is applicable even on IK, if someone better than him came up, we will support the better person ...
 
What I find funny is some Pakistani people support corruption until it hits them. Being silent against corruption means you are complicit. Being corrupt means you are anti-Pakistan.
 
It is Imran's fault. He has provided his opponents with the ammo to attack Gen. Faiz, and now he can't take those words back. It is also funny that patwaris would now believe Imran Khan on this, classic confirmation bias.
 
