Will the institution defend core commander Peshawar General Faiz Hameed ?

Since the past few months PDM leadership including Molana Fazal rehman , Bilawal zardari , Maryam nawaz sharif consistently and openly involved in criticizing General Faiz Hameed , in fateh jang jalsa maryam again criticized faiz hameed openly by calling his name , ISPR until today never defended the ongoing malicious campaign against him by these corrupt criminals imported government leaders , people just courteous to know will the institute will stay silent if tomorrow khan will named openly the local handlers who helped the US backed newly installed imported govt by BAJWA , and General Nadeem ?