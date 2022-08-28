Will the Europeans begrudgingly install A/C in their homes after decades of scoffing at the US's

Well maybe not until cheap electricity through Second: Electricity is expensive. Well before the war in Ukraine sent the continent into an energy crisis, E.U. electricity rates were more than twice the U.S. average , while incomes are lower. In 2016, for example, retail electricity prices in Germany were about three times higher than in Texas. That’s in part because the continent is making steep investments in clean power. Ironically, Bourquin suggests, the coming gas crisis might actually help mainstream air conditioning—by encouraging Europeans to replace gas heaters with energy-efficient heat pumps, which can also do A/C in the summer.nuclear fusion.

Paris Is Burning. So Why Won’t Europeans Install A/C? Even record-setting temperatures can’t melt the continent’s reluctance to install cooling technology.

Paris Is Burning. So Why Won’t Europeans Install A/C?​

urban heat island effect, which is more severe in Europe’s denser, grayer cities than it is in America’s more suburban metropolises.