What's new

Will the DG ISPR decide whether it was a conspiracy or not? Imran Khan

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
2,462
-6
2,266
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
8,776
-2
9,258
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
3 month pehlay ki pmln
FVVNQeNXsAAIXyF.jpeg
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,744
8
14,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
DG ISPR is a mouthpiece of Bajwa, the main conspirator, the local main handler of regime change conspiracy, the main person complicit in planning and executing the ouster of PTI and Imran Khan with the connivance of the US sponsors, financers.

So how can the main conspirator say that there is no conspiracy, it is like a thief defending himself and be the judge, jury and the executioner, as it is said.

Anyways, this topic is done and dusted, why did the DG ISPR brought it on again is the main question.
 
Last edited:
TechMan

TechMan

FULL MEMBER
Jan 24, 2008
771
0
1,319
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Will the DG ISPR decide whether it was a conspiracy or not? Imran Khan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537112072013721601

Whereas in the past Imran khan used minitues of same Committee of National Assembly for Security to peddle his narrative of " US conspiracy".
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537131108629745665

Full explainer:

People are making fun of Imran Khan statement:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537136308505792524
Click to expand...
Imran Khan being PM has authority to decide about it. DG ISPR works under PM and be can only give opinion when asked. If PM accepted his narrative at that time and not this time then it is because he has full authority to do so. If there is some issue then he can send it to judges for further probe.

In short a PM can accept or reject any explanation or send it further to judiciary. DG ISPR cannot do any of these.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
7,744
8
14,211
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It is such a stupid rhetoric that there is no conspiracy, as it is proven that the blatant interference is a subsequent action after the initial conspiracy, the two are related.

Why the DG ISPR is stuck in 'no conspiracy' is proved theory, clearly this is to deflect and manipulate.

And if there is no conspiracy, the PTI govt. and Imran Khan ouster was not possible, simple as that.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
2,462
-6
2,266
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Last edited:
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
6,541
-1
12,165
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Will the DG ISPR decide whether it was a conspiracy or not? Imran Khan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537112072013721601

Whereas in the past Imran khan used minitues of same Committee of National Assembly for Security to peddle his narrative of " US conspiracy".
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537131108629745665

Full explainer:

People are making fun of Imran Khan statement:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537136308505792524
Click to expand...
He was PM he knew everything, not only ISI, many agencies reporting him directly, he is so confident that he claimed he had many proofs how ocal handlers removed him and installed imported regime
 
fatman17

fatman17

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Apr 24, 2007
31,252
88
37,333
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Will the DG ISPR decide whether it was a conspiracy or not? Imran Khan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537112072013721601

Whereas in the past Imran khan used minitues of same Committee of National Assembly for Security to peddle his narrative of " US conspiracy".
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537131108629745665

Full explainer:

People are making fun of Imran Khan statement:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537136308505792524
Click to expand...
Actually the DGISPR should not get involved in politics as it's been their narrative!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 4, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

ghazi52
PTI’s Asad Umar advises DG ISPR not to interpret political issues
2
Replies
28
Views
500
PakFactor
PakFactor
Norwegian
We will not allow Imran or anyone to create anarchy in the country: PM Shehbaz Sharif
2
Replies
22
Views
682
ghazi52
ghazi52
K
No foreign conspiracy to oust Imran govt: NSC
14 15 16 17 18 19
Replies
281
Views
8K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imran Khan’s cell phones stolen after Sialkot jalsa: Shahbaz Gill
Replies
12
Views
477
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
ghazi52
US diplomat needs to resign, says Imran Khan during CNN interview
Replies
3
Views
198
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom