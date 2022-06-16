Will the DG ISPR decide whether it was a conspiracy or not? Imran Khan

DG ISPR is a mouthpiece of Bajwa, the main conspirator, the local main handler of regime change conspiracy, the main person complicit in planning and executing the ouster of PTI and Imran Khan with the connivance of the US sponsors, financers.



So how can the main conspirator say that there is no conspiracy, it is like a thief defending himself and be the judge, jury and the executioner, as it is said.



Anyways, this topic is done and dusted, why did the DG ISPR brought it on again is the main question.