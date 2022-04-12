Will The Chief Justice Prove His Worth !

Windjammer
Then the next PTI rally should be on the doorsteps of SC after it opens.Cheap Bandar doesn't have any worth to prove.
Its not about PTI anymore, the crowds gathering are more about Pakistan than PTI.Then the next PTI rally should be on the doorsteps of SC after it opens.
If I bottle the last piece of turd I shat out, and no joke it was HUUUGE, it will fetch a better price if I sell it than these Supreme Cu*ts of Bhikari PM.