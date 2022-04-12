Will The Chief Justice Prove His Worth !

Windjammer said: Then the next PTI rally should be on the doorsteps of SC after it opens. Click to expand...

Sir G, SC is a building and represents a prestigious symbol of justice in the state of Pakistan, which to date still awaiting the implementation from the soul and spirit to serve the masses and not criminals and corrupts.The rellies should be outside the residences of such 'black sheeps'. Corrupts themselves feel the heat at their doorsteps.