What's new

Will The Chief Justice Prove His Worth !

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
39,280
176
143,719
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
1649779901722.png


1649779925592.png
 
1

12thPlayer

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 31, 2022
99
-2
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
After all the reaction PTIians 15-16 year olds CJ will make sure to get rid of PTIians. Woh bhi Pakistani hai ap ki tarah jis tarah ap loug us k pechay per gaye ho woh bhi nahi choray ga. Jiski lathi uski bhains wala nizam hai Pakistan hai. IK ki govt mein ye sab kuch tha.

Aik letter ko parhnay mein kitna time lagta hai? Action lena hota tou ly lya hota. This is just face saving exit for IK and nothing else.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,300
1
4,971
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Windjammer said:
Then the next PTI rally should be on the doorsteps of SC after it opens.
Click to expand...

Sir G, SC is a building and represents a prestigious symbol of justice in the state of Pakistan, which to date still awaiting the implementation from the soul and spirit to serve the masses and not criminals and corrupts.
The rellies should be outside the residences of such 'black sheeps'. Corrupts themselves feel the heat at their doorsteps.
Their children must ask them 'Baba, why these people are angry, what have you done wrong to them'.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,211
65
36,632
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Kala Coats are Dalals

1- 2007 , NRO , was architected by Kala Coat
2- Riqo Diq Faiasco $6.5 Billion Fine due to Kala Coat
3- Turkish Power Ship Dispute 700 Million Dipute againt Kala Coat
4- 2022 Attack against own government and President / Prime Minister

The Source of Problem is KALA coat , for they are the ones responsible for many NAB case never finishing

Never seen when Court goes against own government in middle of night
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as 28th Chief Justice of Pakistan
Replies
11
Views
326
R Wing
R Wing
Cash GK
The answer to this question has to be given by the lawyers of all the opposition parties, Chief Justice
Replies
2
Views
230
Cash GK
Cash GK
ghazi52
CJP Bandial says prerogative to form benches always lies with chief justice
Replies
6
Views
186
Riz
Riz
ghazi52
Justice Umar Ata Bandial as Chief Justice of Pakistan - notified
Replies
9
Views
521
Hussain93
H
ghazi52
Ex-CJP Gulzar to get same security protocol after retirement
Replies
11
Views
293
HttpError
HttpError

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom