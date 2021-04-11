Will the advanced Chinese- Pakistani "JF-17 Block 3" fighter be the next guest of the Egyptian Air Force?



Egypt has been pursuing the Sino-Pakistani fighter JF-17 for several years, hoping that the third block will satisfy the requirements and ambitions of the Egyptian Air Force, because if Egypt contracted for this fighter, it would be a joint manufacturing deal and would be a real nucleus for a national Egyptian fighter industry project, according to Egyptian defense expert Sameh.Al Jalad.According to him, Egypt has already made its observation on the second block of the fighter and those observations have been fulfilled in the third block, the most important of which is the addition of the AESA radar, which is the most recent and newer than the radar on the MIG-29M fighter, as it is difficult to jam and has a greater range and does not require maintenance and does not have malfunctions, also the speed of the fighter was increased to Mach 2 and the armament weight increased to 6 tons, similar to the F-16 fighters.The previous generation had the ability to carry weapons and ammunition of up to 4.5 tons only in the previous block and also the range of the fighter was increased by increasing the size of the fuel tank and adding the feature of refueling between fighters, as the Block 3 will allow the installation of shoulder fuel tanks on the sides as is the case in The F-16 Block 52 which will allow it to have a greater range, and the cockpit has been completely changed and various materials have been introduced into the Block 3 manufacturing to reduce its fingerprint on the radar screens.The fighter is also equipped with an HMS system, so the pilot can track and lock the target without the need to use hand tools. Once the pilot only moves his head towards the target, the missile shuts off the target, and this allows the pilot to view targets around the cockpit to target them, and the third block has a Chinese engine called WS-13, which is a Chinese-made turbocharged engine that produces 22,000 pounds of power stronger than the MiG-29 engine. He was working on it earlier.In addition, it will be equipped with the latest missiles in the Chinese and Pakistani arsenals of air-to-air missiles with a range of 200 - 300 km and cruise missiles with a range of up to 500 km. The fighter is also characterized by its low economic cost, as its maintenance does not reach 20% of the cost of the Rafale and 50% of the cost of the F-16 ...This fighter will be an alternative to the second-line fighters that have been out of service (MiG-21, Mirage 5, F4 Phantom and Chinese J7), as Egypt needs at least 100 fighters instead of those types that have been put out of service and there is no better than this project, especially as it will be a joint manufacturing and if Egypt is to contract the manufacture of the ammunition as well, it would be a serious project, that will allow Egypt to move 20 years forward in military industrialization , and then it would be easy for it to bring the Egyptian national fighter project to light, according to the expert.