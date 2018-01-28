What's new

Will take notice when 'appropriate' on Nawaz's anti-judiciary speeches: SC

Devil Soul

Devil Soul

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 28, 2010
22,933
45
29,053
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Will take notice when 'appropriate' on Nawaz's anti-judiciary speeches: SC
By Hasnaat Mailk
Published: January 28, 2018
2SHARES
SHARE TWEET EMAIL
1620307-nawazjaranwalax-1517131374-788-640x480.jpg

Screengrab

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) at it’s Lahore Registry began the hearing of the suo motu case of eight-year-old Zainab’s rape and murder in Kasur.

During the hearing, the top court hinted towards taking notice over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s anti-judiciary speeches.

During the hearing, a journalist wondered why the SC is not taking notice over Nawaz’s speeches. Upon this, CJP said that there is a proper time to take action in any matter. He also said that they are not showing restraint, but will take notice in the matter at an ‘appropriate’ time.

Zainab’s father requests SC to appoint serving military officer as head of investigation

The superior judiciary has shown judicial restraint at the unprecedented onslaught against it from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

After the restoration of former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, from March 2009 to December 2013 the superior judiciary was quite sensitive with regard to any criticism against it. A number of contempt notices were issued to senior politicians, journalists, and even PCO judges over the charges of scandalising and ridiculing the judiciary. During this period criticism of the bench became a no-go area.

Since Justice Chaudhry’s retirement, however, the superior judiciary has shown restraint by issuing significantly fewer contempt notices. In 2017, the Supreme Court has only issued such contempt notices to PML-N senator Nihal Hashmi, the owner of a media house, and one reporter.

After the issuance of the first Panama Papers verdict on April 20, the PML-N started targeting the Supreme Court bench and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing corruption allegations against the Sharif family. This criticism intensified after the July 28 verdict disqualifying former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from holding public offices.

Despite Nawaz bluster, judges keeping cool

Later, Nawaz went on a rally across Punjab, wherein he severely criticised judges for disqualifying him based off a misdeclaration in his nomination papers. With the passage of time, Nawaz’s criticism on the judiciary has increased. Recently, he announced he would start a movement to improve the judicial system.
 
Zibago

Zibago

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 21, 2012
36,691
10
58,365
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Devil Soul said:
Will take notice when 'appropriate' on Nawaz's anti-judiciary speeches: SC
By Hasnaat Mailk
Published: January 28, 2018
2SHARES
SHARE TWEET EMAIL
1620307-nawazjaranwalax-1517131374-788-640x480.jpg

Screengrab

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) at it’s Lahore Registry began the hearing of the suo motu case of eight-year-old Zainab’s rape and murder in Kasur.

During the hearing, the top court hinted towards taking notice over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s anti-judiciary speeches.

During the hearing, a journalist wondered why the SC is not taking notice over Nawaz’s speeches. Upon this, CJP said that there is a proper time to take action in any matter. He also said that they are not showing restraint, but will take notice in the matter at an ‘appropriate’ time.

Zainab’s father requests SC to appoint serving military officer as head of investigation

The superior judiciary has shown judicial restraint at the unprecedented onslaught against it from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

After the restoration of former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, from March 2009 to December 2013 the superior judiciary was quite sensitive with regard to any criticism against it. A number of contempt notices were issued to senior politicians, journalists, and even PCO judges over the charges of scandalising and ridiculing the judiciary. During this period criticism of the bench became a no-go area.

Since Justice Chaudhry’s retirement, however, the superior judiciary has shown restraint by issuing significantly fewer contempt notices. In 2017, the Supreme Court has only issued such contempt notices to PML-N senator Nihal Hashmi, the owner of a media house, and one reporter.

After the issuance of the first Panama Papers verdict on April 20, the PML-N started targeting the Supreme Court bench and the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing corruption allegations against the Sharif family. This criticism intensified after the July 28 verdict disqualifying former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from holding public offices.

Despite Nawaz bluster, judges keeping cool

Later, Nawaz went on a rally across Punjab, wherein he severely criticised judges for disqualifying him based off a misdeclaration in his nomination papers. With the passage of time, Nawaz’s criticism on the judiciary has increased. Recently, he announced he would start a movement to improve the judicial system.
Click to expand...
Ladlay ko itni riyayat
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
8,229
0
7,875
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
wait till election, Noora wins and all cases droped... this is planed action at appropriate time. jab maal khaya ho to galiyaan nazar nahi aati.
 
Q

qebaxim

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 16, 2022
9
0
Country
Greece
Location
Lao Peoples Democratic Republic
@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1@N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society @Indus Pakistan @Ghazwa-e-Hind @Norwegian @PakFactor @akramishaqkhan @Faqirze @pakpride00090 @MultaniGuy @Abid123 @Goritoes @SecularNationalist @PakistaniandProud @PAKISTANFOREVER @Dual Wielder @Imran Khan

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547708492248600576

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547926681427464197

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547191416459345921

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547947721608564737

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1547330673089908737

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1544786415321595907
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SC must stay away from Imran's politics, urges Maryam Nawaz
Replies
7
Views
252
koolio
koolio
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Better to leave govt than burdening masses with inflation: Maryam Nawaz
2 3 4
Replies
48
Views
1K
Longhorn
L
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Petition challenging Nawaz Sharif's lifetime ban filed in SC
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
3K
SIPRA
SIPRA
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘MASSES WILL KEEP LOVING NAWAZ SHARIF WHETHER HE’S IN JAIL OR LONDON’ says Maryam Nawaz in Sheikhupura
2
Replies
26
Views
747
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Zibago
SC RETURNS PETITION CHALLENGING LIFETIME DISQUALIFICATION OF LAWMAKERS
Replies
2
Views
503
SIPRA
SIPRA

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom