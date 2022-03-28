What's new

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars after a joke about his Wife!

Who do you think was wrong Will Smith or Chris Rock?

  • Will Smith was wrong to slap Chris Rock

  • Chris Rock should not have made such a joke

Clutch

Clutch

Interestingly Will Smith isn't too concerned about his wife's adultery by recently sleeping with another guy... But it was her hair comment that drove him over the edge??

 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Will Smith had the reaction any man would have, for once in his sold out Hollywood soul some ghairat kicked in.

I think he did all that for the wrong woman. Jada made fun of Will Smith and embarrased him multiple times and openly admitted to cheating on him with August Alsina, a rapper 20 years younger.

Hollywood and show biz is a really cursed place.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

jus_chillin said:
Will Smith had the reaction any man would have, for once in his sold out Hollywood soul some ghairat kicked in.

I think he did all that for the wrong woman. Jada made fun of Will Smith and embarrased him multiple times and openly admitted to cheating on him with August Alsina, a rapper 20 years younger.

Hollywood and show biz is a really cursed place.
its staged dude...
he is a beta male and word ghairat is not in his vocabulary or actions
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Dariush the Great said:
Proud fastfoodish American culture right there.
Its a certain subtype of culture that is prevalent among a group.

No one wants to talk about it or wants to acknowledge it. You have Cardi B and Megan The Stallian as role models for girls lmao.

Sainthood 101 said:
its staged dude...
he is a beta male and lacks any sort of ghairat
How you know its staged.

The Academy said they were gonna think of punishing him.

Academy 'condemns' actions of Will Smith at Oscars, starts 'formal review' of slapping incident

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in a statement issued on Monday condemned the actions of best actor winner Will Smith after the "King Richard" star stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face during Sunday's Oscars ceremony.
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

jus_chillin said:
Its a certain subtype of culture that is prevalent among a group.

No one wants to talk about it or wants to acknowledge it. You have Cardi B and Megan The Stallian as role models for girls lmao.



How you know its staged.

The Academy said they were gonna think of punishing him.

Academy 'condemns' actions of Will Smith at Oscars, starts 'formal review' of slapping incident

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in a statement issued on Monday condemned the actions of best actor winner Will Smith after the "King Richard" star stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face during Sunday's Oscars ceremony.
it was literally the most WWE esque slap, punch
you can clearly see the bluff when he hit him- the hit was clearly fake

when a man gets slapped - you get taken aback bit not get up and laugh about it
 

