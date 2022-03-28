Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars after a joke about his Wife!

Proud fastfoodish American culture right there.
What else you expect out of Groids? At least he did not shoot him dead or hacked him up with machete ...Interestingly Will Smith isn't too concerned about his wife's adultery by recently sleeping with another guy
its staged dude...Will Smith had the reaction any man would have, for once in his sold out Hollywood soul some ghairat kicked in.
I think he did all that for the wrong woman. Jada made fun of Will Smith and embarrased him multiple times and openly admitted to cheating on him with August Alsina, a rapper 20 years younger.
Hollywood and show biz is a really cursed place.
he is a beta male and lacks any sort of ghairat
it was literally the most WWE esque slap, punchIts a certain subtype of culture that is prevalent among a group.
No one wants to talk about it or wants to acknowledge it. You have Cardi B and Megan The Stallian as role models for girls lmao.
How you know its staged.
The Academy said they were gonna think of punishing him.
Academy 'condemns' actions of Will Smith at Oscars, starts 'formal review' of slapping incidentThe Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in a statement issued on Monday condemned the actions of best actor winner Will Smith after the "King Richard" star stormed the stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face during Sunday's Oscars ceremony.www.cnn.com