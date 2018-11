Though honorable CJP did make a bold decision of clearing Asiya Bibi but as we all know he doesn't take a second to take suto mouto action against any political worker, especially of pmln, if he or she disrespect SC and its judges in person or their decisions.



TLP leaders were openly abusing and calling them wajib ul qatul which to me, is highest form of disrespect verbally and actually has put judges lives practically in danger from now onwards.



So the question is ? Where is in famous CJ sb sutomuto actions and notices? It was only PM Imran Khan who took a strong notice of it and warned them. Where are SC judges hiding now ?



Why are they relatively quiet now? Will not PML N politicians now argue about the biased treatment they faces while people in the name of religion gets away of it even if their threats are much more severe and challenging the whole institution? Face-palm situation for CJ Saab as well .... Too many sutomuto attention seeking notices against political parties only, including current govt as well while completely silent against Islamic fundamentalists ...

