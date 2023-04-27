What's new

Will S.Korea and Japan fall into developing countries because of fierce competition from China?

Industries S.Korea and Japan have lost and are losing to China.

ship building
display screen
memory chip
battery
semi-conductor below 28nm
.......

Most importantly of all, Japan is very likely to lose its last economic fort ----car industry to China's EV cars. Hyundai is not competitive to Chinese rivals in this field too. If it weren't for US chip ban, Samsung had lost its best selling phone title to Huawei long ago.

Even in entertainment field, China is challenging S.Korea domination in drama industry and Japan domination in cartoon industry. Genshin is the world most popular game now.

Japan ans S.Korea have been net trade deficit countries for consecutive several years. Not a good sign for them.
 
kankan326 said:
Industries S.Korea and Japan have lost and are losing to China.

ship building
display screen
memory chip
battery
semi-conductor below 28nm
.......

Most importantly of all, Japan is very likely to lose its last economic fort ----car industry to China's EV cars. Hyundai is not competitive to Chinese rivals in this field too. If it weren't for US chip ban, Samsung had lost its best selling phone title to Huawei long ago.

Even in entertainment field, China is challenging S.Korea domination in drama industry and Japan domination in cartoon industry. Genshin is the world most popular game now.

Japan ans S.Korea have been net trade deficit countries for consecutive several years. Not a good sign for them.
Japan is doomed, but South Korea still has decent shipbuilding, shipbuilding and their EVs aren't too bad either.
 
S10 said:
Japan is doomed, but South Korea still has decent shipbuilding, shipbuilding and their EVs aren't too bad either.
S.Korean EVs can not compete with Chinese ones in both price and quality. I heard S.Korean ship builders are competing with Chinese rivals by offering prices lower than their costs. Which is not sustainable.
 
kankan326 said:
S.Korean EVs can not compete with Chinese ones in both price and quality. I heard S.Korean ship builders are competing with Chinese rivals by offering prices lower than their costs. Which is not sustainable.
S.Korea has strong shipbuiliding and phone making industries, and the country and population are both small , they don't need much to keep them afloat, Japan is doomed.

S.Korea is still managing to hold on as a surplus country, Japan had been long deeply in red

微信图片_20230427125131.png
 

