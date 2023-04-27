Will S.Korea and Japan fall into developing countries because of fierce competition from China?

Industries S.Korea and Japan have lost and are losing to China.



ship building

display screen

memory chip

battery

semi-conductor below 28nm

.......



Most importantly of all, Japan is very likely to lose its last economic fort ----car industry to China's EV cars. Hyundai is not competitive to Chinese rivals in this field too. If it weren't for US chip ban, Samsung had lost its best selling phone title to Huawei long ago.



Even in entertainment field, China is challenging S.Korea domination in drama industry and Japan domination in cartoon industry. Genshin is the world most popular game now.



Japan ans S.Korea have been net trade deficit countries for consecutive several years. Not a good sign for them.