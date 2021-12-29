Things changed fast after BJP/Modi regime was in charge. India 2021 is completely different from India 2014.
India will be ruled by Hindutva for foreseeable future.
Will Rwandan Genocide happen in India sooner or later?
Please let us know your prediction and reason.
I vote for next generation.
The current generation H_Indians are in transition period. While next generation H_Indians will be completely brainwashed by Hindutva religion/politic fevers.
It will be out of control sooner or later. Some of them will pick up the knife, start killing friends, neighbors.
It will be like wildfire, spread throughout India subcontinent. Hundreds of millions of people will be slaughtered.
Nazi will be as innocent as little boys in comparison.
India will be ruled by Hindutva for foreseeable future.
Will Rwandan Genocide happen in India sooner or later?
Please let us know your prediction and reason.
Indian Extremist Groups Seek Genocide Of Muslims At Hate-Filled Event
A gathering of Hindutva groups sought genocide of minorities in India, especially the Muslim community living in the country. The three-day event was held by the Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand from December 17 to 19 in the country’s Uttarakhand state, according to Indian media. A number of...
defence.pk
Hindu Terrorism: Arrests, Beatings and Secret Prayers: Inside the Persecution of India’s Christians
“They want to remove us from society,” a Christian farmer said of Hindu extremists. Rising attacks on Christians are part of a broader shift in India, in which minorities feel less safe. INDORE, India — The Christians were mid-hymn when the mob kicked in the door. A swarm of men dressed in...
defence.pk
Civil war erupts in India!!
Well hey they're both Indian citizens and they are fighting. It just seems the monkey's have watched this film and gone to war; I know they're not apes but hey. Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them...
defence.pk
Persecution of Muslims by Modi continues
Modi is planning to increase the legal age to marry for girls to 21 years. As long as the girl is mature the girl should have the right to marry. All Muslims should oppose this draconian law.
defence.pk
Hindu nationalists attack Catholic school in India
Hindu nationalists attack Catholic school in India By Nirmala Carvalho Dec 7, 2021 Broken windows at St. Joseph School in Ganj Basoda in the state of Madhya Pradesh. (Credit: Courtesy to Crux.) MUMBAI, India – A Catholic school in India was attacked on Dec. 6 by a group of Hindu nationalists...
defence.pk
'Population of Muslims has increased' - BJP MP Giriraj Singh asks Hindus to produce more children
Patna: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said Hindus should seriously think of increasing their population in the country by producing more children. "There is a need to increase population of Hindus in the country. They should take this issue seriously as their population has been...
defence.pk
India: Are 'anti-Muslim' attacks becoming the norm?
Experts have warned that 'low-intensity community violence' tied to religious hate crime is becoming rampant throughout India. Indian Muslim comedian Munawar Faruqui hinted at quitting the comedy scene last week after dozens of his shows were canceled over vandalism threats from hardline...
defence.pk
Extreme right-wing Hindus attack churches in Tamil Nadu and Haryana
Attacks on Christians are increasing regularly all over India as worshippers gather together for prayer and on Sunday mornings. On December 6, 2021, in Tamil Nadu in Nagapattinam Vedaranyam Taluk Kovilpathu Village Kirubasanam Kristhuin Sabai, a prayer and fasting prayer was been conducted as...
defence.pk
India: Hindu mob vandalized / shut down Muslim owner juice shop.
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/videos/toi-original/uttar-pradesh-bajrang-dal-shuts-down-sai-juice-shop-run-by-muslim-owner-in-moradabad/videoshow/88488968.cms @Areesh @Imran Khan @jamahir
defence.pk
India: Mother Teresa’s Charity Barred From Receiving Foreign Funds
India’s government has barred the Missionaries of Charity, the Catholic religious order and philanthropic organization started by Mother Teresa, from accessing foreign donations for not meeting eligibility conditions under local laws, the federal Home Ministry said. The charity, set up by the...
defence.pk
India heads to a glorious Hindu revival under Modi | After 1000 Years Muslim & 100 year British Rule
India heads to a glorious Hindu revival under Modi | After 1000 Years Muslim & 100 year British Rule There is a growing sense in ardent supporters in India that Hindus are in initial stage of its glorious Hindu revival. BJP & RSS ideology has made grips in Indian media and Indian society...
defence.pk
The current generation H_Indians are in transition period. While next generation H_Indians will be completely brainwashed by Hindutva religion/politic fevers.
It will be out of control sooner or later. Some of them will pick up the knife, start killing friends, neighbors.
It will be like wildfire, spread throughout India subcontinent. Hundreds of millions of people will be slaughtered.
Nazi will be as innocent as little boys in comparison.
Last edited: