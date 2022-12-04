What's new

Will Russian anti-aircraft systems from Greek air defence forces, be replaced with Western ones?

Akritas

Akritas

FULL MEMBER
Feb 1, 2022
633
0
457
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
The Greek media are talking today about the complete replacement of Russian anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems of the Greek forces. Specifically they talk about replacing SA-10(S-300) with MIM-104(Patriot), SA-8(Osa) with Avenger and SA-15(Tor) with NASAMS.
Greek government has long publicly said that any replacement of existing equipment will be done one by one, immediately and without any delay.



1670161804815.png
 
Ghostkiller

Ghostkiller

FULL MEMBER
Oct 12, 2021
1,737
0
1,170
Country
Egypt
Location
France
Akritas said:
The Greek media are talking today about the complete replacement of Russian anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems of the Greek forces. Specifically they talk about replacing SA-10(S-300) with MIM-104(Patriot), SA-8(Osa) with Avenger and SA-15(Tor) with NASAMS.
Greek government has long publicly said that any replacement of existing equipment will be done one by one, immediately and without any delay.



View attachment 902866
Click to expand...
Honestly, Tor is a good AD system, maybe you can replace the OSA with an upgraded Avenger and S-300 if it isn't modernized and old. Best thing to do is to have a mobile AD so you can move it quickly on islands on the greek mainland etc... To have a stationed AD systems have cons.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Russian S-400 System ‘Facing The Heat’ From AGM-88 Missiles That US Supplied To Ukrainian Armed Forces — Reports
Replies
1
Views
316
Nasr
Nasr
KendoKhan
UK MOD defence Equipment Plan 2022-2031
Replies
0
Views
375
KendoKhan
KendoKhan
Zarvan
Mesko from Poland to deliver Piorun air defense missile systems to Norwegian army
Replies
0
Views
108
Zarvan
Zarvan
D
US will send HIMARS precision rockets to Ukraine
Replies
3
Views
726
aviator_fan
A
Tipu7
Sinking of Russian Glory – Lessons from Moskva Demise
Replies
0
Views
249
Tipu7
Tipu7

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom