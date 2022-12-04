Will Russian anti-aircraft systems from Greek air defence forces, be replaced with Western ones?

The Greek media are talking today about the complete replacement of Russian anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems of the Greek forces. Specifically they talk about replacing SA-10(S-300) with MIM-104(Patriot), SA-8(Osa) with Avenger and SA-15(Tor) with NASAMS.
Greek government has long publicly said that any replacement of existing equipment will be done one by one, immediately and without any delay.
Greek government has long publicly said that any replacement of existing equipment will be done one by one, immediately and without any delay.