What's new

Will Rishi Sunak’s rise in UK prompt soul-searching in Chinese-majority Singapore?

Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
4,810
0
9,068
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia

Indians setting their eyes on Singapore now.

Will Rishi Sunak’s rise in UK prompt soul-searching in Chinese-majority Singapore?

  • Singapore’s three prime ministers are all of Chinese descent, but observers note Sunak’s rise should not be ‘romanticised’ as he was chosen by a small circle of Tory MPs
  • Observers also question whether takeaway should be about a person from an ethnic minority group being PM or that a ‘ridiculously rich elite’ could take the top job

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore
Published: 7:15pm, 25 Oct, 2022

Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Xinhua

Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Xinhua

Rishi Sunak has succeeded the embattled Liz Truss to become the first person of colour to lead Britain, a move that has been described as historic and evolutionary for UK politics.

In India – the crown of Britain’s erstwhile empire – jubilation appeared to be widespread over a person of Indian origin becoming the leader of the country’s former colonial ruler.

In Singapore, another Asian ex-British colony, Sunak’s ascent has also proved to be a subject of intense social media chatter, with commentators pondering whether there were lessons to be gleaned on pathways for a person from a minority group to take on top leadership positions.

Chinese-majority Singapore has for years grappled with the question of whether a person from its ethnic minority groups could one day become prime minister, the country’s most powerful political position.

Its three prime ministers, including current leader Lee Hsien Loong and his designated successor Lawrence Wong, are all of Chinese descent.

Members of ethnic minority groups have served as president, a largely ceremonial role, and in various high-ranking positions including as deputy prime minister, chief justice and attorney general.

However, leaders from the long-ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) have in the past pointed to surveys that show that Singaporeans preferred a prime minister of their own race, meaning the majority would pick a Chinese prime minister.

The highly respected retired Singaporean diplomat Tommy Koh called Sunak’s rise to prime ministership a “miracle”.

“I did not think the UK would be ready for an Indian Prime Minister before Singapore is ready,” the former ambassador to the United Nations wrote on Facebook late on Monday. “Singaporeans should reflect on this irony.”

Bilahari Kausikan, another foreign ministry grandee, offered a contrary view. In a comment responding to Koh, Bilahari suggested Singaporeans should not “romanticise the moment” by forgetting that Sunak was chosen by a small circle of Conservative Party parliamentarians.

He said the party had opted for a “white fool” just months ago, in a seeming reference to the outgoing Truss.

Sunak’s appointment is a result of the Conservative Party fast-tracking its succession process after Truss resigned as party leader and prime minister following a disastrous six weeks in office.

With the economy in tatters, rivals including ex-prime minister Boris Johnson – facing investigations for impropriety during his three-year tenure – and the leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt stepped aside from the race, giving former chancellor of the exchequer Sunak a walkover victory.

Sunak ran against Truss following Johnson’s July resignation, but lost out when the decision was brought to a vote before the Conservative Party’s full membership.

Like Bilahari, other Singaporean public intellectuals expressed scepticism over whether Sunak’s ascent was of significance in the Singapore context.

Calvin Cheng, a former nominated member of parliament known for his pro-establishment views, noted that Sunak – a practising Hindu of Indian descent – was chosen by the Tory MPs and not the British electorate.

Sunak had earlier lost the race to “the least charismatic, most awkward and clueless white woman Liz Truss”, Cheng wrote.

South Asian British people, he said, often had their Britishness questioned: “For these Little Englanders, to be English or British, one has to be White.”

Cheng expected Sunak to struggle in leading the Conservative Party in the next general election, pointing out that Johnson previously won a landslide victory as he turned the old Labour white working class to him.

“If Sunak leads the Tory Party to victory in two years, then yes, the PAP and Singaporeans need to reflect,” Cheng said. “Until then, it is wise to accept that the Sunaks and the Obamas have to overcome racism by the majority, to lead a country that they are in a minority in.”

Political scientist Walid Jumblatt Abdullah from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University also suggested that Sunak’s rise should be viewed cautiously, questioning whether the takeaway should be about a person from an ethnic minority group being the prime minister or if it was that a “ridiculously rich elite” could take the top job.

Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy has a US$721 million stake in Infosys, the Indian tech firm founded by her billionaire father Narayana Murthy.

Walid said not every development should be viewed through the lens of identity politics, and leaders must be assessed on their merits.

“Voters often care more than just about identity. So it is paramount that a person is never elected [or] chosen merely because of their identity,” he said. “At the same time, it is equally, if not more important, that a person is not denied a position because of their identity.”
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,992
-5
15,883
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Its a strategic move to pull the Indians closer to their colonial masters to gang up against Russia and China and to put a brown face to all the ills the British people are going to suffer. Quite a smart move with very deep thought behind it. Next the American President will be Indian too and we can then expect systematic recolonisation of India. The Indian people will be offered sweet economic benefits and incentives and then enchained in debt and poverty like the old times.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
3,946
-23
5,385
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
There is a concerted effort by western media and 5th column to brainwash Singaporeans, especially the Chinese into Chinese haters. They have succeeded to a large extend.

Rishi Sunak is one scvmbag tax evaders and ex-American citizen, naturalized UK-citizen, who was parachuted by supra-national financial interest, out of nowhere and suddenly rise up high in political office 5-6 years ago.

He will be more like a traitors than anyone else.

Behold next year Scotland is going independence, and the white may make this Indian the fall guy,
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
3,665
-14
2,271
Country
India
Location
India
khansaheeb said:
Its a strategic move to pull the Indians closer to their colonial masters to gang up against Russia and China and to put a brown face to all the ills the British people are going to suffer. Quite a smart move with very deep thought behind it. Next the American President will be Indian too and we can then expect systematic recolonisation of India. The Indian people will be offered sweet economic benefits and incentives and then enchained in debt and poverty like the old times.
Click to expand...
and then, as a finisher move, even Pakistan will get a Hindu Brahman Army Chief and India will be truly finished.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
3,946
-23
5,385
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
The righteous thing Rishi Sunak to do is to destroy Great britain taking revenge for millions of Indians deliberately starve to death during the Bangladesh famine.

Amatiyah Sen demonstrate this is not due to bad weather but deliberate british dessign
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
13,992
-5
15,883
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
-=virus=- said:
and then, as a finisher move, even Pakistan will get a Hindu Brahman Army Chief and India will be truly finished.
Click to expand...
Over my dead dead body.

Song Hong said:
There is a concerted effort by western media and 5th column to brainwash Singaporeans, especially the Chinese into Chinese haters. They have succeeded to a large extend.

Rishi Sunak is one scvmbag tax evaders and ex-American citizen, naturalized UK-citizen, who was parachuted by supra-national financial interest, out of nowhere and suddenly rise up high in political office 5-6 years ago.

He will be more like a traitors than anyone else.

Behold next year Scotland is going independence, and the white may make this Indian the fall guy,
Click to expand...
They won't even trust him with the Nuke codes or any state secrets.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
3,946
-23
5,385
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
khansaheeb said:
Over my dead dead body.


They won't even trust him with the Nuke codes or any state secrets.
Click to expand...

There are many Chinese traitors and CIA/MI6 who tries to frame all event in Singapore racial context in order to stir sht. Many of these events got nothing to do with Singapore or race, but rather dirty dealings of Anglo Jews.
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
11,807
18
13,652
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Nan Yang said:

Indians setting their eyes on Singapore now.

Will Rishi Sunak’s rise in UK prompt soul-searching in Chinese-majority Singapore?

  • Singapore’s three prime ministers are all of Chinese descent, but observers note Sunak’s rise should not be ‘romanticised’ as he was chosen by a small circle of Tory MPs
  • Observers also question whether takeaway should be about a person from an ethnic minority group being PM or that a ‘ridiculously rich elite’ could take the top job

View attachment 889358
Dewey Sim in Singapore
Published: 7:15pm, 25 Oct, 2022

Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Xinhua

Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Photo: Xinhua

Rishi Sunak has succeeded the embattled Liz Truss to become the first person of colour to lead Britain, a move that has been described as historic and evolutionary for UK politics.

In India – the crown of Britain’s erstwhile empire – jubilation appeared to be widespread over a person of Indian origin becoming the leader of the country’s former colonial ruler.

In Singapore, another Asian ex-British colony, Sunak’s ascent has also proved to be a subject of intense social media chatter, with commentators pondering whether there were lessons to be gleaned on pathways for a person from a minority group to take on top leadership positions.

Chinese-majority Singapore has for years grappled with the question of whether a person from its ethnic minority groups could one day become prime minister, the country’s most powerful political position.

Its three prime ministers, including current leader Lee Hsien Loong and his designated successor Lawrence Wong, are all of Chinese descent.

Members of ethnic minority groups have served as president, a largely ceremonial role, and in various high-ranking positions including as deputy prime minister, chief justice and attorney general.

However, leaders from the long-ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) have in the past pointed to surveys that show that Singaporeans preferred a prime minister of their own race, meaning the majority would pick a Chinese prime minister.

The highly respected retired Singaporean diplomat Tommy Koh called Sunak’s rise to prime ministership a “miracle”.

“I did not think the UK would be ready for an Indian Prime Minister before Singapore is ready,” the former ambassador to the United Nations wrote on Facebook late on Monday. “Singaporeans should reflect on this irony.”

Bilahari Kausikan, another foreign ministry grandee, offered a contrary view. In a comment responding to Koh, Bilahari suggested Singaporeans should not “romanticise the moment” by forgetting that Sunak was chosen by a small circle of Conservative Party parliamentarians.

He said the party had opted for a “white fool” just months ago, in a seeming reference to the outgoing Truss.

Sunak’s appointment is a result of the Conservative Party fast-tracking its succession process after Truss resigned as party leader and prime minister following a disastrous six weeks in office.

With the economy in tatters, rivals including ex-prime minister Boris Johnson – facing investigations for impropriety during his three-year tenure – and the leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt stepped aside from the race, giving former chancellor of the exchequer Sunak a walkover victory.

Sunak ran against Truss following Johnson’s July resignation, but lost out when the decision was brought to a vote before the Conservative Party’s full membership.

Like Bilahari, other Singaporean public intellectuals expressed scepticism over whether Sunak’s ascent was of significance in the Singapore context.

Calvin Cheng, a former nominated member of parliament known for his pro-establishment views, noted that Sunak – a practising Hindu of Indian descent – was chosen by the Tory MPs and not the British electorate.

Sunak had earlier lost the race to “the least charismatic, most awkward and clueless white woman Liz Truss”, Cheng wrote.

South Asian British people, he said, often had their Britishness questioned: “For these Little Englanders, to be English or British, one has to be White.”

Cheng expected Sunak to struggle in leading the Conservative Party in the next general election, pointing out that Johnson previously won a landslide victory as he turned the old Labour white working class to him.

“If Sunak leads the Tory Party to victory in two years, then yes, the PAP and Singaporeans need to reflect,” Cheng said. “Until then, it is wise to accept that the Sunaks and the Obamas have to overcome racism by the majority, to lead a country that they are in a minority in.”

Political scientist Walid Jumblatt Abdullah from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University also suggested that Sunak’s rise should be viewed cautiously, questioning whether the takeaway should be about a person from an ethnic minority group being the prime minister or if it was that a “ridiculously rich elite” could take the top job.

Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy has a US$721 million stake in Infosys, the Indian tech firm founded by her billionaire father Narayana Murthy.

Walid said not every development should be viewed through the lens of identity politics, and leaders must be assessed on their merits.

“Voters often care more than just about identity. So it is paramount that a person is never elected [or] chosen merely because of their identity,” he said. “At the same time, it is equally, if not more important, that a person is not denied a position because of their identity.”
Click to expand...
Rishi is a Punjabi, and UK based Punjabis are world renowned, both muslims and non Muslims, for their role in politics. Even in Pakistan, only Punjabis seems to be active in politics.
Tamils on the other hands are all "illay" type of people, I dont think that they take politics as seriously as Punjabis.
So, dont think too much.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
18,627
23
20,551
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Some of Singaporean government important posts have already been taken by Indian

1. Central Bank Governor
2. Internal Affair Minister
3. Foreign Minister (mixed blood Chinese and Indian)
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
3,946
-23
5,385
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Indos said:
Some of Singaporean government important posts have already been taken by Indian

1. Central Bank Governor
2. Internal Affair Minister
3. Foreign Minister (mixed blood Chinese and Indian)
Click to expand...

Lee Kuan Yew likely an MI6 agent or controlled by MI6. This is reason why power was handed to him by British,

After WW2, Kuan Yew continue UK policy of putting Japanese collaborators, Angolized Indians, Netaji facist lackies to rule Singapore.

Power is never in hands of cultural Chinese.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
18,627
23
20,551
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Malaysian PM, Mahathir Muhammad, is likely Indian as well

1666760871787.png


While in Indonesia........... :P


 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Calls grow for general election after Rishi Sunak becomes Tory leader
Replies
0
Views
24
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
D
UK PM Election: Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak | Setback to Brahmanism Hindutwa | Him And Wife Akshata Murthy Perform ‘Cow Worship' in London
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
Hindustani78
Hindustani78
M
Rishi Sunak wants to make UK-India ties 'more two-way'
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
405
Novus ordu seclorum
N
A
Liz Truss to Replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister
2
Replies
17
Views
662
kingQamaR
K
INDIAPOSITIVE
China 'largest threat' to Britain; has targeted India: Rishi Sunak
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
3K
jamahir
jamahir

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom