Will revisit Article 370: Says Indian congress leader

Chakar The Great
Apr 25, 2018
Digvijaya Singh says Congress will ‘relook’ Article 370 revocation, BJP hits out
After an audio of a Clubhouse conversation leaked on social media, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was criticised by BJP leaders. Singh called his critics 'illiterate' in response.
New Delhi: A leaked audio recording of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, where he could be heard saying that the party could “relook” the revocation of Article 370, has triggered a row with the BJP.
The recording was part of a conversation on the application Clubhouse, where Singh was answering a question by a Pakistani journalist. Clubhouse is an invite-only audio chat room app.
“Democracy was not there in Kashmir when they revoked Article 370, ‘insaniyat’ (humanity) was not there as they had put everyone behind bars. Meanwhile, ‘Kashmiriyat’ is something that is the fundamentals of secularism. Because in a Muslim-majority state there was a Hindu king and both worked together. In fact, the reservation in Kashmir was given to Kashmiri Pandits, therefore, the decision of revoking Article 370 and reducing the statehood of J&K, is a sad decision. And the Congress party will certainly have to relook at this issue,” Singh said in the audio.
After the audio leaked on social media, several BJP leaders began attacking Singh for his comment.
Amit Malviya, head of BJP’s IT cell, shared the recording on Twitter and said: “In a Club House chat, Rahul Gandhi’s top aide Digvijaya Singh tells a Pakistani journalist that if Congress comes to power they will reconsider the decision of abrogating Article 370… Really?”
Similarly, in a press conference Saturday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Digvijaya ji thanks that journalist on such a question and says that if Modi ji removes from power and Congress government comes then he will re-establish Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir (sic).”
Meanwhile, Singh retorted to the criticism on Twitter and said: “Illiterates cannot understand the difference between shall and consider.”
Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister Shandilya Giriraj Singh claimed that “Congress’s first love is Pakistan”.
Source: https://theprint.in/politics/digvij...k-article-370-revocation-bjp-hits-out/676798/
Looks like stupid Modi cheap publicity stunt hasn't worked for India :p
With change in status has the Kashmiri movement died??? Kashmiris hate India even more now. Thanks to master stroke by Modi G the great.
