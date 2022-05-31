What's new

Will Rana Sana Ullah Dare to Apprehend Imran Khan

  • The Consequences will be too high to even imagine IKs arrest

  • Rana Sana is willing to take all risks and arrest Imran Khan

  • Imran will never be arrested the SC will not allow it

  • The Govt will fall before any arrest

Who is Rana Sana Ullah Khan a concise history
1)Hails from the Rajput Clan known for their marshall prowess.
2)Initially was a Jiala and endured jails and tortures in Gen Zia regime.
3)In Pmln he is known to have links with many banned Jihadi and sectarian outfits.
4)During Mushys tenure again endured jails and tortures.
5)Within Pmln allegedly accused of killing rival group members.
6)Allegedly ordered straight fire at Model Town protesters.
7)During IKs tenure endured prison in a death cell.

Whether one likes or despises Rana, in his party he is known for his unflinching loyalty and is willing to go to any extent to prove it again and again.

Will Rana arrest Imran Khan
Arresting Imran Khan will not be that easy, it will have far-reaching consequences. With three Govts still in their pocket, Imran will not be a piece of cake. Any silly move by the Govt can also land them in troubled waters with the judiciary as well.

What are Imran Khans weaknesses
1) He cannot stay in Peshawar Indefinitely.
2)His Bani Gala residence is open for the same intervention that he did to Pmln MNAs residences.
3)The Center can change the federal officers in KPK, GB, AJK(IGs, Chief Secretaries) whenever they want.
4)Some sources say political changes in KPK, GB and AJK are in their final stages.
5)Some graft cases against him and his party are being finalised.
6)The more he talks the more material he is giving to the Govt.

CONCLUSION
The State has immense powers but those who think arresting the chief of a political party can make things easy for them are FOOLS. It has never happened in the past and will never happen today.
 

