Guys at present my guess is at best Indian air power is marginally superior by a max 2 to 1

Ie India has around 400 4th gen fighters against paf 200 thunders and f16.

Paf has more awacs India better Sam's ie s300 and spider

My question is that $14 billion has been spent on 36 rafales and 5 regiments ofs400 long range Sam cover. Both systems arrive pretty much as we speak ie rafale next month onwards and s400 from January 2021.

To date the paf have answered this by ordering 50 block 3 and more awacs.

Simply is this keeping the ratio the same or have the Indians taken a decisive lead which needs to reduced by another new addition to paf and what does it need to be ie Sam or fighter

