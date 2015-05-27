What's new

Will Punjab Gov's Solar Project Be Cheaper Than PMLN’s Solar Park?

Will Punjab Government’s Solar Project Be Cheaper Than PMLN’s Solar Park?
The cheapest solar project is being said to be 4 times cheaper than PMLN's project.
By Rumaisa Khalil Uddin On Sep 5, 2020
0
The Punjab Government signed an agreement with the Punjab Power Development Board, Alternative Energy Development Board, and Zhenfa Pakistan New Energy Company for the cheapest solar power generation in the history of Pakistan. The chief guests at the signing ceremony of the agreement were The Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Bazdar, and Federal Minister for Energy, Omar Ayub Khan.

Why is the project being set up for Punjab?
Usman Buzdar addressed the signing ceremony and said:

Punjab has higher energy requirements than any other province due to its population and developing economy. About 70% of the country’s produced electricity is used in Punjab. Punjab pays 82% of the total revenue of the country, which is generated from electricity.
Cheapest Energy Project Agreement
The CM Punjab reflected on the expensive power projects the former government had installed, stating that they burdened the people. Usman Buzdar said:
The PML-N government had signed a similar energy contract in Punjab at 14.1 cents per unit. Unlike in the past, our government is moving towards sustainable sources of affordable electricity. The Punjab government is trying to get all the energy needs from its resources under the Constitution of Pakistan.
According to the deal signed, private investors will set up a 100 MW solar power plant in the district Layyah with a tariff of only 3.7 cents.



Educational and Health Institutions to Be Solarized
The Chief Minister announced:
The schools, colleges, universities, primary health centers, and other government buildings will be shifted to solar power in phases. The government is working on converting 950 primary health centers in Punjab to solar energy. Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency is providing technical advice for solar optimization of Lahore University of Engineering and Technology and other government institutions under the Department of Energy. Energy Conservation Building Codes have been prepared for power saving in Punjab. By implementing these, the Punjab government is pursuing a policy of saving billions of rupees.
Usman Buzdar further added:
The proposals to shift mega industrial units and projects like The Orange Line Train to alternative energy sources are also being considered. There are many investment opportunities in the energy sector. The government is fully supporting the investors.
The Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr. Akhtar Malik, said:
The world’s most expensive solar projects were implemented in Pakistan in the past, and the public treasury was ruthlessly wasted. However, now the Punjab government has signed a historic agreement. So far, 8,000 schools have been shifted to solar power, and 15,000 more will be powered by solar energy soon.
blog.siasat.pk

Will Punjab Government’s solar project be cheaper than PMLN’s solar park?

blog.siasat.pk blog.siasat.pk
 
