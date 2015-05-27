Will Punjab Gov's Solar Project Be Cheaper Than PMLN’s Solar Park?

The schools, colleges, universities, primary health centers, and other government buildings will be shifted to solar power in phases. The government is working on converting 950 primary health centers in Punjab to solar energy. Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency is providing technical advice for solar optimization of Lahore University of Engineering and Technology and other government institutions under the Department of Energy. Energy Conservation Building Codes have been prepared for power saving in Punjab. By implementing these, the Punjab government is pursuing a policy of saving billions of rupees.