Will PTI loss DIRECTION on economy as PMLN did?

PMLN arrival was welcome sentiment evem though there track record was bad(1990s) it was thought that will learn from their mistakes. This was clearly reflected in their manefesto where reforms in generation , distribution , govt owned entities , corruption , exports , taxation, education and health were pointed out. First 6 months govt push to solve circular debt abd start coal projects, a push for privitzation and open investment was a good move however soon govt lost all of its will 1. Instead of austerity and spending on human development it went up spending on beaucarts yes each penny matters ..check how west Virginia fired all if its judges for over spending a few 1000 dollars ! The amount spent by over politicians is more than what arabs enjoy forget abt western countries like USA 2. Instead if tax reforms we saw thug behavior by MR dar destroying export industry which even flourshed in mismanagement of PPPP rra 3. Instead of power reforms it promised (please read 2013 manefesto) it performed even worse than PPPP . while generation was increased lack of transparency meant higher cost 4. Dams were completely ignored to keep good statistics while PEDO initiative of small hydro (started by ANP) wad crushed via refusing grantrees 5. Health sector was destroyed while education saw decline in 21 century the so called vision 2020 by mr iqbal just became a vision zero zero 6. Cpec balloon was waived to keep people happy ignoring that mere infra stuture growth will cause balance of payment crisi and though pak sovereignty 7. The list is long But question is will PTI lose direction 1. Will we see tough power sector reforms like tight bill collecetion, penalizing provincial govt for not paying , decreasing cost of generation and transparency engaging AIIB AB WB 2 will we see privitzation or putting them under sovereign funds the loss making behemoths ! 3. Will we see real health and education reforms 4. Will we see EXPORT and taxation reforms The task is unbelievable difficult nearly impossible but what i am looking for is direction ..the reason i was a very strong critic of PMLN soon after 2014-15.. Will he be like SHOWBAZZ or like Chinese Mr. Deng