Will PDF be banned in India?

However, the protection provided fails if the government notifies the intermediary of “any information, data or communication link residing in or connected to a computer resource controlled by the intermediary is being used to commit the unlawful act” and the platforms fails to “expeditiously remove or disable access to that material”.

Further, social media intermediaries will also be required to have a grievances redressal and compliance mechanism, appointing a grievance officer whose name and contact details will have to be shared, a resident grievance officer who shall have an office in India and will be an Indian passport-holding citizen, and a chief compliance officer.

The chief compliance officer, who will have to be present in India, shall be responsible for ensuring the platform’s compliance with the IT Act and the rules notified Thursday, Prasad said.

A nodal contact person who can be available round-the-clock for “coordination with law enforcement agencies” will also have to be appointed by social media intermediaries, he said.

A monthly compliance report on the complaints received, the action taken and the redressal for such complaints will also have to be published by the intermediaries, he said.

The second major change brought in with the new rules is making social media intermediaries more liable for “identification of the first originator of the information”.

“Social media intermediaries, upon being asked either by the court or by a government authority, will be required to disclose the first originator of the mischievous tweet or message, as the case may be,” Prasad said.

The platform will, however, be liable to disclose the originator of the message “only for the purposes of prevention, detection, investigation, prosecution or punishment of an offence related to sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, or public order”.