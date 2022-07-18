What's new

Will Parvaiz Ellahi Be the Next CM of Punjab?

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
11,368
16
25,228
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
According to democratic traditions, the above question is a no-brainer. Unfortunately, I don't think PDM will give up Punjab that easily. A few days ago Hamza met ten PTI MPAs and Zardari is working on the PMLQ breakaway faction. Nevertheless, PTI has been doing some work on PMLN MPAs as well, especially the minority ones.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549091148366487552

1658175583925.png


In 2013 despite strong protests from JUI ,MNS handed over the KPK Govt to IK. PTI was the largest party but not the majority party. That decision till to date still haunts PDM parties.

1658176149800.png
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
784
-2
2,200
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Go on try whatever cheap tactics you want

But history tells us last time a majority party was denied government in Punjab unlawfully Punjab ended up being in 2 parts.
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
18,511
63
36,180
Country
Turkey
Location
United Arab Emirates
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
According to democratic traditions, the above question is a no-brainer. Unfortunately, I don't think PDM will give up Punjab that easily. A few days ago Hamza met ten PTI MPAs and Zardari is working on the PMLQ breakaway faction. Nevertheless, PTI has been doing some work on PMLN MPAs as well, especially the minority ones.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549091148366487552

View attachment 863054

In 2013 despite strong protests from JUI ,MNS handed over the KPK Govt to IK. PTI was the largest party but not the majority party. That decision till to date still haunts PDM parties.

View attachment 863056
Click to expand...
Wow.. where are people who were asking IK to leave upon losing majority?
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
18,539
11
30,327
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
In 2013 despite strong protests from JUI ,MNS handed over the KPK Govt to IK. PTI was the largest party but not the majority party. That decision till to date still haunts PDM parties.
Click to expand...
So party that wins the largest vote in an election should not be allowed to make govt first? What kind of democratic Patwarism is this?
When military establishment didn't allow Sheikh Mujeeb to form govt despite taking the largest seats in elections of 1970, it led to break up of Pakistan
 
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
5,949
8
9,046
Norwegian said:
So party that wins the largest vote in an election should not be allowed to make govt first? What kind of democratic Patwarism is this?
Click to expand...
They will have a riot at their hand. And don’t expect Punjab police, neutrals and bureaucracy to have any skin in it anymore.

We might see first political lynchings in Pakistan’s history.
 
AZ1

AZ1

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 25, 2017
9,057
-2
9,600
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Norwegian said:
His Patwari Keera won't allow it 😂
Click to expand...
problem with people who voted for decades came to know nawaz and pmln was nothing just a bubble that they created in their mind about performance using media.

Now, their brain not accepting it that they been fooled by goonglu lol.

In shame, they wouldnt accept the truth.
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,659
34
22,580
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Dil behlanay ko khayal acha hai ghalib.

Isay kehtay hain mutamy'en beghairti.

Maan lo tum log chor darwazay say aye thay, aur karwa lo election. Lo poori majority, aur phir karo jo karna hai...no need for these wheeling dealing then
 
Jango

Jango

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 12, 2010
17,659
34
22,580
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Now the lotas can't vote for the other side, so they will have to resign.

1- Lotas have seen after this election that the future is bleak for a lota, so they will have to be bribed a whole lot to switch or resign.

2- You would need to get alot of them to resign.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,732
1
5,701
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
According to democratic traditions, the above question is a no-brainer. Unfortunately, I don't think PDM will give up Punjab that easily. A few days ago Hamza met ten PTI MPAs and Zardari is working on the PMLQ breakaway faction. Nevertheless, PTI has been doing some work on PMLN MPAs as well, especially the minority ones.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1549091148366487552

View attachment 863054

In 2013 despite strong protests from JUI ,MNS handed over the KPK Govt to IK. PTI was the largest party but not the majority party. That decision till to date still haunts PDM parties.

View attachment 863056
Click to expand...

All the arrogance and bigotry went down the drain - and again all the liars, murderers, convicted criminals, absconders, thieves, and robbers will taste the wrath of ALLAH SWT - IN-SHAA-ALLAH.

LIES SPREAD FAST BUT NEVER PREVAIL - ONLY TRUTH PREVAILS.
 

