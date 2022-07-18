Will Parvaiz Ellahi Be the Next CM of Punjab?

According to democratic traditions, the above question is a no-brainer. Unfortunately, I don't think PDM will give up Punjab that easily. A few days ago Hamza met ten PTI MPAs and Zardari is working on the PMLQ breakaway faction. Nevertheless, PTI has been doing some work on PMLN MPAs as well, especially the minority ones.In 2013 despite strong protests from JUI ,MNS handed over the KPK Govt to IK. PTI was the largest party but not the majority party. That decision till to date still haunts PDM parties.