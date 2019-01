The author is constantly quoting Kugelman as if he is some diplomat with decades under his belt dealing complex issues. He is just an analyst.



The difference between afghan and pakistani pushtuns is as wide as the difference between mainland Chinese and those that live in Taiwan.



Several generations have grown up since independence. We have a different thinking than afghan pushtuns and don't want anything to do with them. Heck there are more pushtuns in Pakistan than Afghanistan. Why would we want to join afghanistan.



Pakistan should fence the whole border end to end.

