Once again Pakistan witnesses a horrendous devestating terrorist attack on its nation and people. 130+ murdered without a single shred of condemnation from the outside world. On several Indian news channels/ forums commentators were jubilant of the atrocity witnessing innocent Pakistanis being murdered. Whilst the west continues to accuse Pakistan of supporting terrorism by placing sanctions on us. Pakistan needs to act against the perpetrators and their financiers and seek revenge for the killings. The border between AFG an Pak needs to be sealed and closed especially during these election rallies.

