Will Pakistan Run Dry By 2025?

Thanks for tagging me. No, I don't think Pakistan will run out of water by 2025. The actual discharge on the Indus Basin is sufficient. However there are four issues to note -1. localized shortages like in Karachi etc which are result ofMeaning there is enough water at point x but not enough at point z. This needs investment in distribution. For instance the city I am in UK recieves loads of rain but water still has to be stored in reservoirs 50 miles away and then piped.: Infrastructure investment in distribution system that does not leak precious water.2.because river dischage of the Indus Basin and rain is not even along the 12 months.: This requires massive investment in storeage dams in KPK, Gilgit Baltistan.3.by agriculture.: Learn from Israeli's and Chinese in efficient drip irrigation. Also crops need to be grown by water/profit calculus. Meaning grow crops of high value compared to water consumption. This will increase agri productivity per unit of water used.4.. Whatever is done at if population is not restricted at some point in the future the finite resource - the aggregate water of Indus Basin will not be able to support the increasing population despite the points 1/2/3 I listed.: Time to enforce 3 children Chinese style policy in Pakistan.Now solutions are easy. Will this happen. I doubt it. If it did Pakistan would be the next China or Turkey. Instead Pakistan will keep scraping along as poor third world country.