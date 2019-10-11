Will Pakistan Run Dry By 2025?

In conversation with Masroor Ahmad, this episode explores water and sanitation in Pakistan’s developmental sector. How did he end up in water and sanitation sector? What is the new arrangement in Nigeria and Somalia he is working on? Are their government responding well to them? Will Pakistan be a water scarce nation by 2025? Will we run dry? Is this true? Is our recharge more than our consumption? Is there availability of water? What are the solutions to this problem? Is there enough replenishment of water in Pakistan? How big of a problem sanitation is for Pakistan? Is our developmental sector working on it? Tune in to know more on opportunities in developmental sector and how he feels about virtual connectivity!
00:00 Meet Masroor Ahmad
00:56 How did he end up in water & sanitation sector?
04:55 How he feels about virtual connectivity?
06:45 What is the new arrangement in Nigeria and Somalia he’s working on?
10:16 Are their government responding well to the project?
11:32 Will Pakistan be a water scarce nation by 2025?
22:03 Is our recharge more than consumption? What are other solutions to this problem?
32:33 Is there enough water replenishment in Pakistan?
38:30 How much big of a problem sanitation is in Pakistan?
48:00 Is the developmental sector working on sanitation?
49:49 Do look people should look for opportunities in developmental sector?
54:11 What are some resources one can investigate to know more?
