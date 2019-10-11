What's new

Will Pakistan Run Dry By 2025?

In conversation with Masroor Ahmad, this episode explores water and sanitation in Pakistan’s developmental sector. How did he end up in water and sanitation sector? What is the new arrangement in Nigeria and Somalia he is working on? Are their government responding well to them? Will Pakistan be a water scarce nation by 2025? Will we run dry? Is this true? Is our recharge more than our consumption? Is there availability of water? What are the solutions to this problem? Is there enough replenishment of water in Pakistan? How big of a problem sanitation is for Pakistan? Is our developmental sector working on it? Tune in to know more on opportunities in developmental sector and how he feels about virtual connectivity!

00:00 Meet Masroor Ahmad
00:56 How did he end up in water & sanitation sector?
04:55 How he feels about virtual connectivity?
06:45 What is the new arrangement in Nigeria and Somalia he’s working on?
10:16 Are their government responding well to the project?
11:32 Will Pakistan be a water scarce nation by 2025?
22:03 Is our recharge more than consumption? What are other solutions to this problem?
32:33 Is there enough water replenishment in Pakistan?
38:30 How much big of a problem sanitation is in Pakistan?
48:00 Is the developmental sector working on sanitation?
49:49 Do look people should look for opportunities in developmental sector?
54:11 What are some resources one can investigate to know more?

Thanks for tagging me. No, I don't think Pakistan will run out of water by 2025. The actual discharge on the Indus Basin is sufficient. However there are four issues to note -

1. localized shortages like in Karachi etc which are result of poor distribution system. Meaning there is enough water at point x but not enough at point z. This needs investment in distribution. For instance the city I am in UK recieves loads of rain but water still has to be stored in reservoirs 50 miles away and then piped. Solution: Infrastructure investment in distribution system that does not leak precious water.

2. seasonal shortages because river dischage of the Indus Basin and rain is not even along the 12 months. Solution: This requires massive investment in storeage dams in KPK, Gilgit Baltistan.

3. efficient use of water by agriculture. Solution: Learn from Israeli's and Chinese in efficient drip irrigation. Also crops need to be grown by water/profit calculus. Meaning grow crops of high value compared to water consumption. This will increase agri productivity per unit of water used.

4. population control. Whatever is done at if population is not restricted at some point in the future the finite resource - the aggregate water of Indus Basin will not be able to support the increasing population despite the points 1/2/3 I listed. Solution: Time to enforce 3 children Chinese style policy in Pakistan.

Now solutions are easy. Will this happen. I doubt it. If it did Pakistan would be the next China or Turkey. Instead Pakistan will keep scraping along as poor third world country.
 
