Will Pakistan exit the FATF grey list? Global watchdog decides today

FATF is a joke. The biggest money laundering hubs in the world are UAE, UK and offahore territories but ull never see FATF even look in that direction. Eastern countries should just abandon this crap.

All you need to do is setup shell companies and trusts in S. Dakota or the British Virgin Islands and you can launder money for what ever reason you want. What is FATF doing about that?