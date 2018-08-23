/ Register

Will Pakistan attend peace talks in Moscow?

Discussion in 'Afghanistan Defence Forum' started by Khanate, Aug 23, 2018

    Khanate

    Khanate FULL MEMBER

    • "The first reaction was positive, they are planning to take part in the meeting," the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said, adding that he hoped for productive negotiations at the talks, which will bring together a dozen groups including regional heavyweights China, Iran and Pakistan, starting on 4 September.

    • The Taliban did not officially comment on the reports from Moscow, but a senior member of the group confirmed to the Associated Press that they would send a delegation "for the sake of finding peace in Afghanistan".

    • Kabul will not be sending a delegation, the Foreign Ministry told DW.

    • The United States indicated Tuesday that it would not attend.


    Source: Deutsche Welle / The Guardian / Washington Post
     
    BHarwana

    BHarwana ELITE MEMBER

    Pakistan is attending the talks but with no opposite side the talks are pointless. Taliban rejected the US offered cease fire but accepted the Moscow talks for peace so I think it is clear that it is 1980 again in Afghanistan. If USA and Afghan govt are not coming then I think India will go on their behalf.
     
    hassan zohaib

    hassan zohaib FULL MEMBER

    But the message is very clear and that is solution will be regional n local.
     
    Khanate

    Khanate FULL MEMBER

    Russia is playing the peacemaker in Syria as well. And now Afghanistan.
     
