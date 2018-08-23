Will Pakistan attend peace talks in Moscow? "The first reaction was positive, they are planning to take part in the meeting," the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, said, adding that he hoped for productive negotiations at the talks, which will bring together a dozen groups including regional heavyweights China, Iran and Pakistan, starting on 4 September. The Taliban did not officially comment on the reports from Moscow, but a senior member of the group confirmed to the Associated Press that they would send a delegation "for the sake of finding peace in Afghanistan". Kabul will not be sending a delegation, the Foreign Ministry told DW. The United States indicated Tuesday that it would not attend. Source: Deutsche Welle / The Guardian / Washington Post