Will Pakistan and India survive the next 50 years.

Thread is in response to this question:
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Getting a bit off topic but in your opinion, where do you think Pakistan's geostrategic and security settings will be in the next 50 years? I think that is the million dollar question.
It is off topic and we can have a separate thread on that. My short answer is both India and Pakistan are unlikely to survive as nations for the next 50 years so the question is moot. We will have nuked ourselves into the stone age. Pakistan is in extreme danger of being annihilated by a savage and extremely vicious regime that is grossly ignorant of the
repurcussions
 
For referance the British Empire in coterminous Pakistan lasted 98 years and coterminous India lasted about 200 years.
 
