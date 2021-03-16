Will Pak, SL or BD host world cup ever again?

2023 WC will be hosted by India alone...2027 maybe SA...2031 UAE probably...can we safely assume that the doors for hosting world cup for South Asian nations apart from India are completely closed?
India is no more in a position to share the hosting with these small countries any more..it is in a position to hold even world cup football...it will become very hard for other small countries to snatch the opportunity of hosting from india...I dont see pakistan Sl and BD hosting WC for another 25 years at least.
