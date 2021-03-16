Will Pak, SL or BD host world cup ever again?

Vikki said: 2023 WC will be hosted by India alone...2027 maybe SA...2031 UAE probably...can we safely assume that the doors for hosting world cup for South Asian nations apart from India are completely closed?

India is no more in a position to share the hosting with these small countries any more..it is in a position to hold even world cup football...it will become very hard for other small countries to snatch the opportunity of hosting from india...I dont see pakistan Sl and BD hosting WC for another 25 years at least. Click to expand...

Bangladesh will definitely hold the Cricket World Cup completely on its own once in the next 20 years..I am more interested these days in Hockey though it desnot have the global popularity of cricket in terms of money and attendance (field hockey)...India achieved 6th position in 2018 Hockey World Cup..slowly but surely India is again regaining back its strength in hockey after the game went Astro Turf and power displaced skill.....I expect India to again win Olympic Medals in hockey before 2032...That would be the most significant thing in Indian sporting history after 1983 Cricket World Cup win...Bangladeshis should post about the Boat and other stadiums coming up in Bangladesh..I had a charming Bangladeshi friend once, who played semi-professionally in Bangladesh Handball League