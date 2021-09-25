Will PAF upgrade to all block 3

Will Pakistan upgrade its whole JF-17 Thunder's fleet (Block 1 and Block 2) to Block 3, after inducting 50 Block 3 Thunder?SHORT ANSWER :Jf 17 Thunder is a constantly Evolving Platforms.The DNA of thunder is an interesting story given in one of my previous answersZeeshan Syed's answer to If the F-20 Tiger Shark would be upgraded today in terms of radar and avionics, how would it fare against current jet fighters today?The Air frames of Block I and engines went for rigorous overhauls and have been upgraded to Block II.The Block III will have improvements and additions in phases.Lets examine in detail the possible route PAF is forecasted to adopt for Thunder in future.INTRODUCTION :-“ Where survival was once about the skill of a pilot,it will now be about the strength of the data.”The Cutting Edge of Fighter Jets is that they are operated and Driven by — DATA."People think stealth is what defines 5th Generation aircraft]. It’s not the only thing.It’s stealth and then the Avionics and the fusion of avionics ( God’s eye) ." -General Mike Hostage USAF Air Combat Command.************************************************************************************************S.A situational awareness (SA) means ALL you need to know as a Fighter Pilot to make decisions - knowing about the threats and intentions of enemy forces as well as the status of his own aircraft.SA needs to include the following four specific elements:Extracting Real time reliable information from the Battle environment;Integrating this information with relevant internal knowledge to create a mental picture of the current situation;Using this picture to direct further perceptual exploration in a continual perceptual cycle; andAnticipating future events.********************************************************************************************ADVANCED GENERATION AIR FRAMES OR WINGS ARE STARTING POINTIn order to reduce Radar Cross Section RCS & Weight - Two significant technologies are under study and implementation on Super Advanced Thunder Blocks by Chinese help :Stealth or Radar Absorbent Coating Application on Air Frame. These are basically Polymer based - ferromagnetic substance coated like Nano Oxide carboxylic iron having a high dielectric constant, or a Neoprene sheet containing Ferrite coated in special Epoxy’s. These are expensive Coatings done on J -20 and need regular maintenance ; Plus Special Weather Shield Hangars for Stealth Jet coated to be stored.The composite assemblies of Air Frame , Wings etc previously built with High percentage of Single forgings of Titanium, 7085 Grade Aluminium forgings and Steel metallic alloys , are bonded together by Impregnating the Carbon fiber layers with tough epoxy resin.There after the two composite parts are mated in a ‘ Fully Constrained fixture’ ; Then baked under pressure in a high temperature autoclave.The combination of applying heat and pressure activates the ‘uncured epoxy resin’ and all the parts held together by mechanical tooling fixtures become permanently bonded together. After the bonded assembly cools to ambient temperature it is lighter and stronger than the same item made from aluminum.Another potential future improvement would be to test out Chinese WS-13 Power plant being used in J-10C. Modern Power Plants with turbine blades made of Ceramic matrix composites C.M.C ‘s are the preferred choice for powering a single engine jet.ENGINES : WS13 RD-93 DifferenceLength (m): 4.15 4.25 -2.35%Diameter (m):1.02 1.04 -1.92%Weight (kg): 1135 1055 +7.58%Thrust (RH, kN): 86.37 81.3 +6.24%Thrust (dry, kN): 56.75 50 +13.50%Bypass ratio: 0.57 0.49 +16.33%**************************************************************************************THE EVOLUTION OF 4.0TH GENERATION JETSThe 5.0th Gen machines of US, Russia and China :-Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter Bomber F - 35 in 3 Variants.RAPTOR - F -22 - AIR SUPERIORITY - The First Operational 5.0 G Jet.RUSSIAN PROTO TYPE - SU 57 or PAK-FACHINESE CHENGDU J - 20 MIGHTY DRAGON5th Generation Fighters and the TF-X Program****************************************************************************************The US Defense Authorization Act defines 4.5+ Gen Fighter Jet as :“ Multi Role Super Sonic BVR Capable Fighter jets that have advanced capabilities, including active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, high capacity data-links and enhanced avionics, and have the ability to deploy current and reasonably foreseeable advanced armaments. They are commonly identified by signature reduction, helmet-mounted sights, GPS-guided weapons and highly integrated systems. “Numerous countries who don't posses resources to pursue 5.0th Generation fighter jets or have Plans to directly venture into a 6.0th Gen jet - Are benefiting by evolving their 4.0 Gen Platforms by upgrading ….COMPOSITESHIGH PERFORMANCE LOW MAINTENANCE POWER PLANTSSHIELDING TECHNIQUESACTIVE CANCELLATIONDATA SENSOR FUSIONINTEGRATION OF AVIONICS , AESA & ECM MISSION SYSTEMSNETWORK - CENTRIC CAPABILITYINCREASED BVR CAPABILITY / SMART WEAPONS.Rafale , Typhoon and Gripen E are best exponents of this.EUROPEAN CONSORTIUM EURO FIGHTER EJ-2000 WITH CAPTOR RADARFRENCH DASSAULT AVIATION - RAFALE FR 4 - OMNI ROLE & RAFALE M VARIANTSSWEDEN - SAAB - SMART FIGHTER GRIPEN E MODELIt looks as if PAF is taking a similar route as a strategy incase of future development of its Ace fighter - The JF - 17 Super Thunder future Block. This is all done of-course with instrumental support from China.********************************************************************************************CHINESE VENTURE INTO I.R.S.T, E.O.T.S & DISTRIBUTED APERTURE SYSTEM (D.A.S)‘Distributed Aperture System’ has been showcased a a signature capability- A game Changer of latest 5.0 th Generation Fighter Jets.“Sensor fusion is the process of merging data from multiple sensors such that to reduce the amount of uncertainty that may be involved in fighter jet navigation motion or task performing.”Before pilots had access to a Sensor fusion & usable data link, which allows ships and aircraft to share sensor and other data, information about the pilot’s surroundings and other aircraft or ships was ‘talked out’ on the radio or in coded shorthand. The pilot had to build a mental picture of what was going on.It is viewed as as a Revolutionary capability integrated in the Aircraft , which eliminates all “Blind spots” by allowing a spherical Situational Awareness and lets the Pilot to exactly visualize 360 degrees around the aircraft.The High Resolution Omni - directional Data Fusion capability increases survivability in Aerial Conflicts , Warns & Identifies efficiently Potential Threats spread across the Battle field ,shares Pilot’s work load and through MID STD Data-buses lets friendly assets share this valuable real time information (Combat Cloud concept).The system goes away from a PODED Approach and has an Integrated 360 degree IRST system , comprises mainly of Sensing achieved throughElectro - Optical sensorsMissile Approach Warning Receivers M.A.W.SLaser Warning Receivers L.W.RWith Towed Radar Decoy T.R.D ;Data Synthesized and Prioritized by Computerized Digital ControllersFinally integrated into AvionicsProviding Situational Awareness to Helmet system.Activation of Electronic Counter measures dispensing systemMissile Approach Detector consists of a Receiver - Transmitter RT, a C.I Control indicator and Twin identical blade antennas. The RT is equipped with a built-in-test capability for the system. The total system weight is around 50 pounds.Upon detection of an on-coming missile, the missile detector automatically initiates a signal which triggers the M-130 General Purpose Dispenser System. The dispenser system then releases a flare to decoy the infrared missile(s) away from the aircraft.All the information pilots need to complete their missions—airspeed, heading, altitude, targeting information and warnings—is projected on the helmet’s visor, rather than on a traditional heads-up display in the cockpit.For such Aircrafts, The HUD components are very accurately aligned with the aircraft's three axes – a process called BORE-SIGHTING. This is used so that the displayed data conforms to reality typically with an accuracy of ±7.0 Milli Radians .The ultimate feedback is ‘fusing and displaying real time information’ to advanced Helmet .Its a technology, perfected by Northrop Grumman , Raytheon, Leonardo worth Billions of Dollars which have now also reached in the access of Chinese Engineers."The camera lens with a relatively large optical aperture in the nose comes with a reddish-purple plating/coasting," - claims the China-based Chaoji Da Benying website, as reported by the Washington Times.The post, which included four pictures of the J-20 with what looks like a fresh coat of paint, noted that "it very much resembles the F-35's AN/AAQ-3 7 DAS."Adding tho the Integrated system is an E.O.T.S located underneath the nose of the J-20.EOTS provides laser guided bomb targeting, including locking onto moving targets, infrared search and track (IRST), blue-force interrogation, non-cooperative target recognition (CTR) and radar frequency counter measures (RFCM), which allow it to identify enemy jet by the return of its Exhaust Plume , Engine Inlets , Leading Edges , Nozzles & emissions..Below is Jiangsu’s A STAR - E.O.T.S Model 86 & E.O.R.D - 31 IRST systems - developed for Chinese Shenyang J - 31 Fighter Jet.DAS provides to J-20 & J-31 features of :Missile detection and trackingLaunch point detectionSituational awareness IRST & CueingWeapons supportDay / Night navigationA ‘Muted 5.0 th Generation or 4.0++ Generation Jet’ can Vector in or take Cue from Active Radar of AEW&C Unit , only activating its DAS system and Firing ‘Fire and Forget’ BVR Class - I.R Missiles in a range where Adversary jet founds reaction time too short to react.“It’s a bit like being in a boxing match with an opponent who is blindfolded and with his ears covered….”^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^I.R.S.T - Infra Red Search & Track Systems : -Basically They represent a generalized case of Forward looking infrared F.L.I.R., i.e. from forward-looking to all-round situational awareness.The main different between a dedicated IRST and a FLIR is the fact that IRST has an automatic air to air scan / track mode which not available on FLIR pod.Such systems are passive, meaning they do not give out any radiation of their own, Not like Active Radars.In conjunction , Chinese are also perfecting the U-WARS - Universal Water Activated Release System , which is designed to help pilots automatically eject if they hit seawater.************************************************************************************ANOTHER AREA OF INTEREST FOR PAF - E WARFARE & JAMMINGThe Twin seat J-16 D Red Eagle with new electronic-warfare pods mounted on wingtips. Not surprisingly these resemble EA - 18G Growler ALQ-218 electronic support pods.These and Similar poded solutions are being studied by PAC / PAF. In essence , these are Electro- magnetic sensors that can analyze radar frequencies and help LOCATE position of radar-transmitting devices — INFORMATION that would be useful both for jamming radars and for targeting them for destruction.CONCLUSION :-We can see that Thunder will remain as a Backbone for PAF in decades.Yes - The Falcon F-16 would be extremely difficult to move away from & PAF wouldn’t let go any opportunity to get their hands on a dozen Vipers if some transaction begins with US. Sort of Old romantic affair.On Logistics side - PAF has spent resources and decades shoring up its F - 16 support & Eco system of :-Spare parts , MLU Upgrades , Skill & training of Pilots as well as GCU / Maintenance Crew , Weapons Integration , Developing Combat Tactics Strategy development and logistics supports.People often debate if Super Thunder replaces aging Falcons.Military just doesn’t just phase out old systems ; A Proper Phasing out strategy is developed since there is a need to replace an ‘entire support network’ which need allocation of huge resources.Economy dictates many defense related decisions.Right from 1947 - PAF has maintained a philosophy of keeping a Uniform Platform structure - By Utilizing an Inner core of Top of Line Jets of that era (Tip of the Spear), augmented by Higher numbers of Low end mid-tier aircraft (Spear itself).For this decade - F 16 Block 52 with AIM -9M -8/9 Sidewinders, AMRAAM 120 C5 , F-100 PW-229 EEP Engines , Conformal Fuel Tanks , EW ALQ - 211 / ALQ - 184 , APG - 68 V9 Radars , Link 16 MFIDs, apx-113 IFF , DB 110 Electro Optical Recon Pods& JF -17 Super Thunder Block III act in tandem as Prime Assets.I hope the article has assisted the readers to foresee whats expected in future Upgrades to Block III Super Thunder after 40 - 60 AESA & PL-15 studded Air frames .The story of Thunder JF-17 - A constant evolution… indeed .SOURCES :My own articles from Pakistan Defence forum of QuoraZeeshan Syed's answer to Which is better, the F-16 or the JF-17?CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY PURSUED BY PAF FOR NEXT BLOCKQUWA Premium ContentWhy the JF-17 Block 3 Matters to the Pakistan Air ForceSino - Pak defence forumPAF wants to buy Chinese stealth aircraft: ministerF -35 Literature available declassified by LM.Thanks .Stay Safe from Pandemic.