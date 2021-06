Desprado said: Will overseas Pakistani stop sending Remittance if they cannot Vote via Internet or other country? I mean if show PTI laws are block by the SC and overseas Pakistani are not allowed to vote in other countries or via online than will still send money to Pakistan with same passion even if their is a other form of government in 2023. Click to expand...

I don't think so, overseas Pakistanis send money back as they have families or some other dependency that needs to be financed (property upkeep, other assets). I don't think I will change with how much I send to Pakistan.I will admit that I was very pumped up about Roshan account and initially had a sizeable amount close to Rs 10 lacks in there but recent political turmoil and Pakistan's political landscape had me worried so I got the money out. I don't trust the PMLN and PPP goons, they will try and rake the money. I would rather burn it myself than contribute to their lavish lifestyle.